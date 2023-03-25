The No. 4 UT Tyler Patriots will go for a Lone Star Conference softball series sweep when they play Oklahoma Christian on Sunday at 1 p.m. Sunday at Irwin Ballpark.
The Patriots swept the doubleheader on Saturday with 7-3 and 9-0 (5-inning) victories. It was the ninth and 10th straight wins for the home squad.
UT Tyler is 33-4 overall and lead the LSC with a 21-2 mark. The Eagles fall to 22-10 and 17-9.
GAME 1
Tatum Goff moved her record to 21-0 on the season by going 5.2, giving up five hits and three runs while striking out three and walking one. Kaylee Davis finished the game, hurling 1.1 innings while holding OCU hitless and striking out one.
Courtney Plocheck and Avery Farr each had two-RBI doubles in the seven-run third inning.
Michelle Arias added a single with other RBIs from Cassadi Mullen and Amanda Marek.
Scoring runs were JT Smith, Sam Schott, Grace Davis, Arias, Keely Castillo, Mullen and Marek.
Kylie Janzen, Kristen Whitehouse and Chloe Woodward all had doubles for the Eagles.
Kelsey Gammage and Whitney Walde added singles and RBIs were from Janzen, Aaliyah Brown and Walde. Scoring runs were Brooklin Bain, Janzen and Gammage.
Jill Dickson (13-3) took the loss in the circle.
GAME 2
In the second game, the Patriots scored four runs in the first and five runs in the fifth for the 9-0 five-inning win.
Shea O'Leary (8-2) pitched a one-hitter while striking out four and walking one.
Audrey Escamilla and Caitlyn Wells had doubles for the Patriots. Adding hits were Arias (2), Plocheck (1), Maddie Melton (1) and Farr (1).
RBIs were from Arias (2), Escamilla (2), Farr (2), Plocheck (1), Melton (1) and Wells (1).
Scoring runs were Smith (2), Plocheck (2), Escamilla (2), Schott (1), Arias (1) and Melton (1).
Walde had the only hit for the Eagles.
Payton Foster, a graduate student from Hudson and a transfer from UT Tyler, took the loss to fall to 5-3.