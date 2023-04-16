MADISONVILLE — Hadi Fults and Anistyn Foster combined for the shutout and the Lady Panthers hit six doubles to lead Bullard to an 8-0 win over the Madisonville Lady Mustangs on Friday in a District 18-4A softball game.
The Lady Panthers improve to 29-3 on the season and 9-0 in district. The Lady Mustangs fall to 12-19 and 3-6.
Bullard, who has won18 straight games, hosts Rusk at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Fults started in the circle, going four innings while allowing three hits, striking out eight and walking two. Foster pitched the final three innings, giving up two hits and striking out two.
Doubles were from Kylie Pate, Kamyn Honzell, Fults, Teagan Graul, Baylie Walker and Kirstin Malone.
Callie Bailey had two hits with Matti Nix and Dakota Payne adding singles.
Walker had two RBIs with one each from Fults, Bailey, Malone, Graul, Pate and Payne.
Scoring runs were Bailey, Malone, Nix, Saelyr Hunt, Honzell, Pate, Riley Roberts and Kenzie Lakata.
Madisonville visits Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Royse City 4, Tyler Legacy 0
ROYSE CITY — The Royse City Lady Bulldogs scored a 4-0 win over the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders on Friday in a District 10-6A softball game.
The Lady Raiders are now 20-9-1 overall and 7-3 in district. The Lady Bulldogs improve to 23-5-2 and 7-3.
Bri Duffey had a home run for Royse City and drove in four runs.
Mallory Kniffen had double and single to lead Tyler Legacy. Bailey Belyeu, Alayla Underwood and Sara Eckert each added singles.
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to host North Forney at 7 p.m. Tuesday. On Friday, Tyler Legacy hosts Rockwall in the regular season finale.
RC visits Rockwall-Heath at 7 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Mesquite Horn at 7 p.m. Friday.
Whitehouse 6, Mount Pleasant 0
MOUNT PLEASANT — Grace Ann McDonald tossed a four-hit shutout as the Whitehouse LadyCats scored a 6-0 win over the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers on Friday.
McDonald also contributed two hits and three RBIs. Paige Goodell added two hits and an RBI.
Goodell, Kyndal Morris and Larkin Jones hit doubles. Sierra Channel added a single.
Aubry O'Bryant also had an RBI.
Whitehouse (24-6, 10-2) returns to play on Tuesday, traveling to Texarkana to meet Texas High in a 6 p.m. contest. MP (13-18, 6-6) travels to Longview on Tuesday to play Pine Tree in a 6 p.m. game.
Arp 10, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — Lacy Fletcher threw a one-hitter to lead the Arp Lady Tigers to a 10-0 win over Jefferson on Friday in a District 16-3A softball game.
Fletcher struck out 11 and did not walk a batter.
At the plate, Fletcher had two hits and three RBIs. Maddie Birdsong had two hit as well (double, single).
Other singles were from Abby Nichols, Ja'Naciya Potts and Aubry Way. Also knocking in runs were Nichols, Potts, Birdsong and Marissa Vanover.
Arp (14-13, 6-6) plays host to Tatum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Troup 18, Waskom 0
TROUP — Taylor Gillispie threw a no-hitter as the Troup Lady Tigers defeated Waskom 18-0 on Friday in a District 16-3A softball game.
Gillispie struck out six and did not walk a batter. She also hit a homer and knocked in two runs.
Tara Wells and Karsyn Williamson hit triples with doubles from Bailey Blanton and McKayla Spencer.
Blanton had two hits with singles from London Driggers and Cadence Ellis.
Adding RBIs were Driggers (2), Ellis (2), Blanton (1), Spencer (1) and Sydnie Dickey (1).
Scoring runs were Gillispie (3), Williamson (3), Blanton (3), Wells (3), Ellis (2), Spencer (1), Dickey (1), Tayla Davis (1) and Driggers (1).
Troup (18-7-1, 10-1) returns to play on Tuesday, traveling to New London to face West Rusk in a 5:30 p.m. game.