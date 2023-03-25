FORNEY — Reese Neely had three doubles and three RBIs in helping the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders to an 11-0 District 10-6A softball win over North Forney on Friday.
Bailey Belyeu added three RBIs for the Lady Raiders.
Kylee Tapia had a single and double for Tyler Legacy. Others adding hits were Mallory Kniffen (2), Sara Eckert (2), Haylee Hulsey (1) and Madelyn Carrillo (1).
Also knocking in runs were Adaleigh Arivett (2), Hulsey (1), Carrillo (1) and Eckert (1).
Tapia, Kniffen, Neely and Hulsey each scored two runs. Scoring one run apiece were Belyeu, Carrillo and Eckert.
In the circle, Eckert pitched four innings, allowing one hit. She struck out five and walked one.
The Lady Raiders (17-6-1, 4-1) are scheduled to host Rockwall at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Whitehouse 10, Texas High 4
WHITEHOUSE — Grace Ann McDonald was a single shy of the cycle as the Whitehouse LadyCats defeated Texas High 10-4 on Friday in District 15-5A softball.
McDonald had a homer, triple and double while driving in six runs. She also scored three runs.
Larkin Jones added a triple and double and Elli Green had two doubles.
Cami Laney had two hits and Kate Jones added a single.
Green drove in two runs with an RBI apiece from Kyndal Morris and Aubry O'Bryant.
Also scoring runs were Laney (3), Kate Jones (2), Sierra Channel (1) and Larkin Jones (1).
Bullard 3, Jacksonville 0
BULLARD — Hadi Fults and Brooklyn Brannen combined on a four-hitter as the Bullard Lady Panthers defeated the Jacksonville Maidens 3-0 on Friyda in a District 18-4A softball game.
Fults started in the circle, going five innings while allowing four hits. She struck out seven and did not walk a batter. Brannen two hit-less innings wiht five strikeouts and no walks.
At the plate, Fults belted a solo home run.
Kirstin Malone had two hits for the Lady Panthers with one each from Callie Bailey, Matti Nix and Teagan Graul.
Graul knocked in a run and runs were scored by Fults, Bailey and Nix.
Devonny Ray had a double for the Maidens with singles by Claire Gill, Hannah Gonzales and Lakyn Robinson.
Jasmine Gallegos was in the circle for Jacksonville, going six innings while allowing six hits and three runs (2 earned). She struck out four and did not walk a batter.