Malayna Cauley was brilliant in the circle on Monday, throwing a no-hitter to lead the Grace Community Lady Cougars to a 15-0 win over Flower Mound Coram Deo in a TAPPS Division II District 2 softball game at the GCS diamond
Cauley struck out five and walked one in the four-inning game.
Sadie Arriola got the bats going in the first inning as the Lady Cougar singled on the first pitch of her at-bat.
Grace tallied five runs in the third inning. Arriola, MaryGrace Murphy, Cauley and Lauren Etheredge all had RBIs in the inning.
Isabel Buchanan, Macie Mathis, and Arriola each had two hits for Grace.
The two teams are scheduled to play again on Friday at Flower Mound.
Brook Hill 11, Mineola 1
BULLARD — Karmen Miller tossed a two-hitter as the Brook Hill Lady Guard defeated the Mineola Lady 'Jackets 11-1 in a non-district softball game on Monday.
Miller struck out 13 in six innings of work.
Gracie Dawson led the Lady Guard with two hits. Menah Harley stole two bases.