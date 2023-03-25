Caitlyn Wells belted a grand slam in the bottom of the 11th to tie the game and JT Smith drove in the winning run three batters later as the UT Tyler rallied to beat Oklahoma Christian, 8-7, on Sunday, sweeping the three-game Lone Star Conference softball series at Irwin Ballpark.
On Saturday, the Patriots swept the doubleheader with 7-3 and 9-0 (5-inning) victories.
UT Tyler is 34-4 overall and lead the LSC with a 22-2 mark. The Eagles fall to 22-11 and 17-10.
The Patriots have won 11 consecutive games.
UT Tyler returns to play on March 31-April 1 against Eastern New Mexico in Portales, New Mexico.
SUNDAY
The Patriots rallied three times against OCU as they trailed 2-0, 3-2 in the 10th and 7-3 in the 11th.
Courtney Plocheck and Michelle Arias hit solo homers in the fifth to tie the contest at 2-2.
It stayed that way until the 10th when Aaliyah Brown singled to right-center to plate Kristen Whitehouse for a 3-2 Eagles' lead.
The Patriots rallied again in the bottom of the 10th as J.T. Smith singled up to the middle to score Berlyn Grossman with two outs.
Oklahoma Christian then scored four unearned runs after two outs to go up 7-3. A Whitehouse double, along with two Patriot errors put the Eagles up.
UT Tyler's Plocheck and Arias opened the inning with singles. After an out, Maddie Melton was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Wells, a junior from Edmond, Oklahoma, then smshed the ball over the center field fence to knot the game at 7-7.
Hannah Kinkade walked and went to third on a double by Amanda Marek.
Smith's single through the rightside scored Kinkade for the game-winner.
Tatum Goff (23-0) got the win after recording the final out in the top of the 11th.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Goff moved threw 5.2 innings to get the win, giving up five hits and three runs while striking out three and walking one. Kaylee Davis finished the game, hurling 1.1 innings while holding OCU hitless and striking out one.
Plocheck and Avery Farr each had two-RBI doubles in the seven-run third inning.
Arias added a single with other RBIs from Cassadi Mullen and Amanda Marek.
Scoring runs were Smith, Sam Schott, Grace Davis, Arias, Keely Castillo, Mullen and Marek.
Kylie Janzen, Whitehouse and Chloe Woodward all had doubles for the Eagles.
Kelsey Gammage and Whitney Walde added singles and RBIs were from Janzen, Brown and Walde. Scoring runs were Brooklin Bain, Janzen and Gammage.
Jill Dickson (13-3) took the loss in the circle.
In the second game, the Patriots scored four runs in the first and five runs in the fifth for the 9-0 five-inning win.
Shea O'Leary (8-2) pitched a one-hitter while striking out four and walking one.
Audrey Escamilla and Caitlyn Wells had doubles for the Patriots. Adding hits were Arias (2), Plocheck (1), Melton (1) and Farr (1).
RBIs were from Arias (2), Escamilla (2), Farr (2), Plocheck (1), Melton (1) and Wells (1).
Scoring runs were Smith (2), Plocheck (2), Escamilla (2), Schott (1), Arias (1) and Melton (1).
Walde had the only hit for the Eagles.
Payton Foster, a graduate student from Hudson and a transfer from UT Tyler, took the loss to fall to 5-3.