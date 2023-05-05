LUFKIN — Kirstin Malone hit a home run and three Bullard pitchers held Huffman Hargrave to six hits as the Lady Panthers won the Class 4A area softball playoff game 6-2 on Thursday.
Bullard advances to the regional quarterfinals to face either Hamshire-Fannett or Spring Hill next week.
Malone added a double and had two RBIs.
Hitting doubles for the Lady Panthers were Kamyn Honzell and Teagan Graul.
Callie Bailey, Malone and Honzell all had two hits. Adding singles were Matti Nix, Kylie Pate and Saelyr Hunt.
Adding RBIs were Bailey (1), Graul (1) and Nix (1).
Scoring runs were Malone (2), Bailey (1), Honzell (1), Pate (1) and Riley Roberts (1).
Hadi Fults started in the circle, going four innings while allowing four hits and two runs. She struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
Fults was followed by Brooklyn Brannen (2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk) and Anistyn Foster (1 inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks).
Hawkins 7, McLeod 2
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Trinity Hawkins struck out 10 and allowed one earned run on two hits in a complete game while also helping her own cause at the plate as the Hawkins Lady Hawks opened a best-of-three Class 2A area playoff series with a 7-2 win over McLeod.
Hawkins singled and drove in two runs for the Lady Hawks. Jordyn Warren doubled and singled, and Jentri Evans and Ryli Williams chipped in with two hits and an RBI apiece. Taetum Smith also drove in a run for Hawkins.
The series will conclude on Friday back at Elysian Fields, with first pitch set for 6 p.m.