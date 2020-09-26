COLEMAN — I have often said at a certain point in life the shooting part of the hunt becomes secondary to what goes on around the hunt and the people that are there when it happens.
There is no better example of that than the opening week of dove season. A three-day hunt with the Lodge at Rock House Ridge started with a crackerjack of a hunt. It was one for the ages.
But the euphoria of that hunt was overshadowed for me two days later during a final morning hunt.
On our last morning I hunted with a small group in a sunflower field on a ranch that three days earlier was covered in doves, mournings, whitewings and Eurasians. However, heavy rains had moved into the area, and that morning a fog on the ranch made for slim pickings.
Knowing I would be headed back that direction at some point I was just staying out of the way letting the other hunters have the hotter spots and visiting with them as they were pulling out of the pasture for the drive home. After a few of the hunters had left I moved to the east fence, hoping to drop a late straggling bird or two.
I set a decoy about 40 yards into the field where the sunflowers began and with my Lab, Sadie, at my side, sat down in the field and waited. After a while it was clear not many birds were still flying so I moved my chair back to the fence to sit under a mesquite out of the rising sun.
By this point all but one truck had left the field. I did have a couple of doves come to my decoy and dropped one. I sent Sadie after it and we were on our way back to my chair when the last two, Tyler’s Steve and Matt Heidrick, drove up. That was when the hunt got interesting.
As we stood to say our goodbyes, one of the Heidricks noticed a 3-foot-plus rattlesnake going under my stool. Not two feet one side or the other, but directly under the stool. It had come from the field, taking the same path Sadie and I had just walked after the downed dove.
Ironically, I was sitting exactly in the spot a year earlier where I saw one early one morning. That one I let slide, pardon the pun, because I don’t normally shoot rattlesnakes or any others. This time, knowing others could be back in the field soon, I grabbed my shotgun from the truck and shot it.
After looking at the snake for a minute or two we started walking back toward the Heidrick’s truck when one of them spotted another rattlesnake, a much larger one at 4-foot-plus. It was seemingly on the same path as the other had been and possibly headed toward some brush piles in the next pasture created when a new fence was put in.
We looked at the snake and talked about it for a minute before I shot it. There were now two good-sized rattlesnakes lying dead within 10 yards of each other.
The second snake sported good rattles, so Steve Heidrick pulled out his pocketknife to cut them off for a souvenir. As he was doing that, Matt spotted a third snake, a 2-footer, just feet away.
Now, it is importing to note that the Heidricks were packed to the hit the road and I was hunting with a double-barreled shotgun. That means two shells, and this was the third snake. I had taken off my shell vest off and my spare ammo was at my truck.
I quickly retrieved a couple of shells and within five minutes I had killed more rattlesnakes (3) than dove (2) from the same location.
As the three of us sat and assessed the situation a couple of doves flew to my decoy still spinning in the field. To be honest I was not going to look up, I did not care if it was the goose that laid golden eggs. My eyes were fixed on the ground.
And no matter how good opening day was, the Heidricks and I will always remember our visit with three rattlesnakes.