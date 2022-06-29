A 28 year-old man arrested on Tuesday in Palestine is facing charges in connection with the 53 bodies found in a tractor-trailer found near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

Christian Martinez, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death, according to a press release from the the United States Attorney's Office Western District of Texas.

A search warrant was executed on a cell phone belonging to Homero Zamorano, 45, who is facing the same charge. Zamorano was arrested Wednesday by the San Antonio Police Department after he was found hiding in bushes after attempting to flee, according to court documents.

Through investigation, it was discovered that Martinez and Zamorano had communicated about the smuggling, according to the release.

Martinez had an initial court appearance in Tyler on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He will be transported to San Antonio for further proceedings.

Martinez and Zamorano could face up to life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted.

Court documents show Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to the scene of the smuggling attempt where SAPD arrived after receiving 911 calls from concerned citizens. Officers discovered multiple people dead and incapacitated inside and around the tractor trailer.

HSI confirmed that 48 individuals at the scene were found deceased. Of those 22 were Mexican nationals, seven Guatemalan nationals, two Honduran nationals and 17 of unknown origin but suspected to be undocumented non-citizens (UNCs). HSI confirmed the undocumented status of the deceased individuals by utilizing a mobile fingerprint device.

Sixteen of the 64 undocumented individuals were taken to local hospitals for medical evaluation where five died at the hospital. Officials are working with foreign consulate offices for proper notifications to family members of the deceased.

The death count Monday was the highest ever from a smuggling attempt in the U.S., the Associated Press reported.

In addition to both arrests, Juan Cludio D’Launa-Mendez, 23, and Juan Franscisco D’ Luna-Bilbao, 48, both citizens of Mexico were arrested and had initial appearances on Monday. D’Launa-Mendez and D’Launa-Bilboa are being charged by criminal complaint with one count of possession of a weapon by an alien illegally in the U.S, if convicted both defendants face up to 10 years in prison.

The HSI and ATF, with assistance from the San Antonio Police Department and the Palestine Police Department, are continuing to investigate the case.