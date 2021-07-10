Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz eagled the 18th hole on Saturday to take the lead in the 32nd Annual American Century Golf Championship after Saturday's second round of three-day tournament in Stateline, Nevada.
In an East Texas connection, Dr. Davy Rigsby, of Jacksonville, is one of two chiropractors taking care of the players and celebrities at the tourney.
"My office is in Jacksonville but was chosen to have the opportunity to take care of everyone," Dr. Rigsby said via e-mail. "It’s been a great experience."
Dr. Rigsby's sons, Layne and Ty, are with him at the tournament.
Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is tied for 48th with a score of 12 points (4-8). He is tied with sports broadcaster Joe Buck (3-9). Mahomes had a birdie on the par-3 No. 5 hole.
The 54-hole tournament uses the modified Stableford format. Points are awarded as follows: 10 points for a double eagle, 8 points for a hole-in-one, 3 points for a birdie, 1 point for par, no points for bogey, and minus 2 for double bogey.
In traditional scoring, Mahomes had a second round score of 81 after a first round of 85.
Smoltz has 51 points for a two-point lead over former NBA play and coach Vinny Del Negro. Smoltz had a 26-point round at the Edgewood Tahoe South course. De Negro also scored 26 points. In traditional scoring, both Smoltz and Del Negro each shot 2-under 70.
Two-time winner Jack Wagner, an actor, was third at 47 after a 23-point day. Former LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam was another point back.
Two-time winner Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, was fifth with 42 points (20-22), and defending champion Mardy Fish (18-21), former tennis pro, matched Stephen Curry (21-18) of the Golden State Warriors at 39.
In traditional scoring, Romo has had rounds of 1-over 73 and even par 72.
Former Dallas Star Mike Modano, tied with Smoltz for the first-round lead after an albatross on 18, had a seven-point second round to drop into a tie for 12th at 32 points.
Charles Barkley was tied for 77th in the 88-player field at minus-21.
Current Dallas Star Joe Pavelski is tied for eighth with former MLB pitcher Tim Wakefield with 38 points. Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams is 10th with 33 points.
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and pop star Justin Timberlake are tied for 28th with 19 points. Derek Lowe, former MLB pitcher, also has 19 points.
Former Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens is tied for 45th with 13 points. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is 64th with minus 6. Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, is tied for 69th with minus 14.
Broadcaster Al Michaels is 88th with minus 59.
Sunday's round is scheduled to be broadcast at 1:30 p.m. (Central) on NBC.
Mahomes will be paired with Timberlake and Kelce again on Sunday with a tee time set for 11:14 p.m. (Central).
The leaders are set to tee off at 11:50 a.m. (Smoltz, Del Negro, Wagner), followed by Romo, Sorenstam and Curry at 11:41 a.m. Fish, Ravelski and Wakefield are set for an 11:32 a.m. tee-off.