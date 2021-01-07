Smith County residents doing business with the Smith County Tax Office can now drop their property tax or auto registration information in a new drop box outside of the Cotton Belt Building.
“This drop box will allow customers to drop off something they need to get to us without mailing it or coming in the building,” Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber said. “The drop box just adds another convenient, safe way to do business with our office.”
Barber asked that when dropping information off, such as property tax payments or auto registration renewals, that people write their phone numbers on the envelope so the Tax Office can call them if any issues come up or questions need answered. He also said they will not accept cash left in the drop box.
He said there is a sign pointing to the drop box, which is on the Glenwood Boulevard side of the Cotton Belt Building, located at 1517 W. Front St. in Tyler. He said they will be installing lights at the drop box and an overhead awning to make it more convenient to use in the rain and at night.
Property taxes are due Jan. 31.
In October, Barber’s office mailed out 186,000 total property tax statements. The bills are due upon receipt, and must be paid online, walked in, dropped off in the new drop box or postmarked by Jan. 31 to avoid delinquency.
Taxpayers are encouraged to go online at publictax.smith-county.com to pay their tax bills, which is the easiest and fastest way to pay, Barber said.
The Tax Office in the Cotton Belt Building is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through and Friday. Tax Office Branches are also located at 2616 S. Main St. in Lindale at 15405 Highway 155 South in Noonday; and 313 E. Duval Street in Troup.
For more information, call 903-590-2920.