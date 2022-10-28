Over 100 students around local districts participated in the fourth annual Dia de los Muertos art exhibit on Thursday night hosted by Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler and Southside Bank.
The art exhibit took place inside the Southside Bank in downtown Tyler and showcased a variety of art created by local students with the theme of Dia de los Muertos, a traditional holiday in the Hispanic community celebrating those who have died.
Camila Gonzalez, ninth grade student at Chapel Hill, was in attendance with her family showcasing the art piece she made of a skull.
Camila said the piece took her about two days, and the inspiration came from her grandfather who passed away.
Abby Arroyo, ninth grade student at Arp Junior High, was proud to fuse her Hispanic roots and love for art through the exhibit showcase.
“I love my culture and I love to show it off,” she said as she pointed to her detailed art piece.
Abby said she has a passion for art and is thankful for the support of her art teacher who pushed her to enter her piece for the exhibit. She also thanks her mother who is constantly inspiring her and showing support.
Alma Dear, president of the Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler and Southside Bank staff, said this year's event was the largest to date.
“To be very honest, it makes my heart very happy to see so many students that are supported by their parents, by their teachers, and just to see their creativity come out on a piece of sketch paper or rather clay – it's beautiful,” she said.
Dear said the entries are usually paper art pieces but for this year it was expanded to clay pieces for those who wanted to do something different.
With the yearly event, Dear hopes to showcase the artistic skills of East Texas students, along with the support given by local community members who care about student growth, she said.
“I think that when you have an opportunity to showcase students like this, you really give them an opportunity to show their voice and to be heard in a different way..,” she said.
"We're so thankful for all the support that we've received, thankful for our sponsors really, for the community coming and supporting these students.”
Dear said the art exhibit continues to revolve around the Day of the Dead to show the importance of culture and shine a light on the traditional holiday.
“I think it's really important to be able to showcase what is important in our cultures and something that we do at home," Dear said.
Along with observing the art pieces, attendees were also given Hispanic snacks and cookies from a local Hispanic bakery in Palestine. During the event attendees could vote for their favorite piece and winners were awarded in grades nine through 12 with first, second and third place for each grade.