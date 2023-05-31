The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help as it searches for a missing woman.
On May 24, Courtney Taylor Martin was reported missing by her family.
Martin is described as a 34-year-old white female, 5’5”, 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She has no physical ailments; however, she does suffer from mental illness and is not taking her medication for these issues, according to the sheriff's office.
Martin was last seen near her residence in the area of County Road 42 and FM 724 on May 18, but she has been known to hang out in the area of “tent city” near the Super 1 Foods on East Gentry, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators have been unsuccessful in locating Martin so far and are asking for the public’s help.
If you have any information on this case, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.