The Smith County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old runaway. Kiana Valdez has been missing from her family residence on Shady Creek Road near Tyler since Wednesday.
Kiana is described as a Hispanic female, stands 5-feet-2, weighs 102 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. The parents do not know what Kiana was last wearing. She does not have any medical or physical issues, and is not on any medication. The parents could not provide information on acquaintances or known locations where she might go and she has no history of running away.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Kiana, please call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600.