A Larue man last seen near Tyler is missing, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
George Ethan Black, 26, was last seen on Jennifer Drive off of FM 756 near Tyler on the afternoon of Friday July 8, 2022.
Black, is a 5 feet and 3 inch black male weighing 120 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue Nike shorts and black shoes.
He has not contacted anyone since he went missing and is not on medication for any physical or mental illness.
Sergeant Larry Christian said Black’s disappearance doesn’t point to any sign of criminal activity at this time.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Black, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.