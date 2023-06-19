Smith County Sheriff's Office arrested Ashton Smith, 21, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 15 after two unrelated callers reported being shot at by a male driving a black Jeep SUV.
The office began investigating the incidents and determined they were related based on video footage of the suspect vehicle, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Security footage captured the suspect vehicle on June 2, following the victim's vehicle. After shooting at the victim's car, the footage shows the suspect turning east on FM 16 from FM 14.
The vehicle appeared to be a black Jeep Renegade and matched both callers' descriptions. The victim described the suspect as a Black male with dreadlocks.
Deputies also located spent .22 shell casings in the roadway.
On June 13, a second victim reported an incident in which a black Jeep Renegade followed the victim, and the suspect fired rounds from the Jeep before speeding off.
Witnesses on the scene stated it sounded like a .22 caliber firearm.
Smith County Detectives located a black Jeep Renegade registered to an individual residing on FM 16 just east of the two previous incidents. Detectives drove by this address and observed the vehicle covered by a tarp behind a shed in an apparent attempt to hide it.
Detectives identified Smith as the suspect, and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest and set a bond for $500,000. Shortly after, he was arrested and transported to the Smith County Jail where he remains as of Monday.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.