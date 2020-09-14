In an effort to streamline a lengthy and sometimes burdensome process for undocumented victims of crime, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office has created a written policy and procedure for U visa certification, Sheriff Larry Smith announced on Monday.
The procedure assures victims seeking U visa certification that their applications will be reviewed and returned within 30 days of the initial submission and provides specific guidance on where, and to whom, applications should be sent.
“We’re one of the first counties to make a policy that gets the information back to you and allows you to reapply within 30 days,” Smith explained. “We’re actually just putting things on paper to make (the process) easier for applicants to understand.”
The U visa program, created in 2000 as part of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act, is meant to assist law enforcement agencies in prosecuting certain types of offenders by gaining the cooperation of victims who might not otherwise engage with police or prosecutors because they don’t have legal status.
“Of course, the victims are fearful to report crimes because they are afraid that, you know, maybe the sheriff will call Homeland Security or ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement),” explained Dalila Reynoso, community advocacy director for the Border Crit Institute.
The U visa program is specifically designed to encourage undocumented victims of violent crimes, including kidnapping, rape, domestic violence, gang violence and human trafficking, to report their experiences to law enforcement and then to aid in the ensuing investigations by remaining cooperative and communicative with the officers involved on the case.
Victims who meet specified criteria and undergo an application process that grants them a U visa then have the opportunity to become lawful permanent residents – or, in other words, “get their Green Card.”
Congress capped the number of available U visas at 10,000 per fiscal year.
To qualify, victims must have suffered substantial physical or mental abuse; have information of use to prosecutors; and actually be helpful to authorities in prosecuting the abuser.
Applicants must then obtain certification from a law enforcement agency that they have fulfilled these requirements.
“When we sign the certification, we’re just verifying that what is written is true,” Smith explained. “We certify that the information is correct. We have approved probably about 25 percent of the ones that have come in so far.”
Area immigration attorneys have recently felt discouraged because “they just weren’t getting anywhere” in their submissions for U visa certification, Smith explained. The new written policy aims to clear up any confusion and provide more direct pathways that would prevent this type of thing from occurring in the future.
"It ensures that, within those 30 days, they'll have some type of response," Smith said.
Reynoso, who has been fighting nearly four years for written policy, called it "the best feeling ever" to see her dream come to fruition.
“It’s a relief,” Reynoso said. "Finally, the sheriff’s office is signing the policy. We were all in tears. We never thought that would happen.”
Reynoso worked in collaboration with Carolina Canizales from the Immigrant Legal Resource Center and the Lone Star Victims Advocacy Project to lobby for the changes.
She said she is ever thankful for their support, and felt encouraged that Smith County "took a step in the right direction," with its agreement to establish the written policy.
“Immigrant families who are survivors of crimes should not be afraid of reporting it and should be able to get access to U visa certification,” Reynoso said. "We’re counting on the sheriff’s leadership to make this policy accessible and visible.”