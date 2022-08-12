The Smith County Sheriff’s Office continues to mourn the loss of Lorenzo Bustos and offer support for the fallen deputy's family.
Bustos, 29, was killed in the line of duty on July 29 after Sheriff Larry Smith said he was hit by an intoxicated driver on State Highway 155.
Multiple law enforcement agencies from across the state joined family and friends for Bustos’ funeral last Friday.
“In this profession you have your highest highs and your lowest lows, but one of the lowest lows you will ever feel as a law enforcement officer is the death of one of your own,” said Sgt. Larry Christian, public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
In his funeral speech, Smith said the sheriff’s office will always be there for the deputy’s family.
The sheriff’s office's most recent initiative to help the Bustos family is selling blue and black bracelets made of synthetic fiber with a golden plaque in the center with Bustos' name, unit number, end of watch date and the sheriff’s office initials.
Each bracelet costs $20 and all proceeds will be donated to the deputy’s family.
Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said an anonymous donor from Tyler donated the money to buy the materials and an anonymous manufacturer gave them to the sheriff’s office.
Christian said the sheriff’s office has felt the community’s support through phone calls, letters and cards with condolences for the loss of deputy Bustos.
“We are very fortunate to live in a county where we have people that back us up and really support and care about law enforcement,” Christian said. “We live in a time where many bad things are said publicly about law enforcement so when something like this happens, those who are generally silent speak up and let us know how they really feel about us and we appreciate it.”
The sheriff’s office has also received calls about donations from organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, according to Christian.
He said he knows money will not heal the wound, but they want to do anything to help the family through this process.
“By no means we have forgotten about the Bustos family and by no means we are going to forget about them,” Christian said.
For more information about acquiring a bracelet, contact the sheriff’s office at (903) 590-2661.