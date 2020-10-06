The Smith County Elections Office had “all hands on deck” as it bustled with residents filtering in to drop off documents, ask clarifying questions and fill out voter registration forms in what became a cramped office on Monday, especially as the clock ticked nearer to closing time.
All told, 703 voter registration applications poured in between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., which was the final day to register to vote in order to be eligible for the Nov. 3 general election.
Karen Nelson, elections administrator, said she and her staff will be “working diligently” to enter the new information into their voter systems ahead of early voting, which begins Oct. 13.
A large number of applications are also expected to come in through the mail over the next few days, Nelson said.
At this time, it is unknown how many of the 703 applications are for new voters or were simply address changes.
On Tuesday morning, before the addition of any new applications, a total of 144,679 people were registered to vote in Smith County – a figure up about 6% since the 2016 general election, in which there were just 135,567 registered voters.
Nelson said that new residents of Smith County who moved from other areas of Texas and didn’t get a chance to register by the Oct. 5 deadline will still have the opportunity to vote using a limited ballot.
She also urged all eligible voters to vote early using the seven early voting locations throughout Smith County, as long lines and wait times are expected on Election Day in what “could be a record-breaking voter turnout election.”
For more information about the upcoming election and specific dates, times and locations for early voting, visit smithcounty.com.