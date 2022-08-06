Just under 600 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Smith County this month so far, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Although Smith County's community transmission level has decreased slightly, it is edging from moderate to substantial spread, meaning cases are spreading rapidly.
The county previously has been reported with the highest community spread in NET Health's seven-county jurisdiction but now has the second highest community spread. Its level of 34.98, as of Thursday, is just barely below going back into substantial spread which starts at a level of 35 or above.
Wood County now has the highest community spread at 41.40. Gregg County community spread is at 33.07.
All other counties covered by NET Health remain in moderate community spread levels.
Moderate community spread means sustained transmission levels with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and rapid increase in cases. Substantial spread means the seven-day rolling rate of infection is more than 35 cases a day and indicates a large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission in congregate settings.
Smith County has an active COVID-19 case number of 3,753 and 303 new cases reported since Monday. Of new cases reported Thursday, 191 are confirmed and 112 are probable.
Probable cases are defined by NET Health as those that are attributed to patients who have received positive antigen tests, until the person has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction test. A person’s case becomes confirmed when their PCR laboratory result is positive.
So far this month since Aug. 1, 570 new cases have been reported in Smith County.
In Gregg County there are 1,710 active cases and 143 new cases reported since Monday. Of new cases, 78 are confirmed and 65 are probable.
Seventy-two East Texas Patients are in Tyler hospitals. Those patients include COVID-19 positive cases and COVID-19 suspected patients from multiple counties.