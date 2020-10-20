Earlier this year, with lockdown orders in full effect, many Habitat for Humanity ReStore locations around the nation were encouraged to close.
Given the economic implications, and the decreased likelihood that many community members would be in the market for new appliances, furniture or paint during a global pandemic, a temporary halt in business just seemed to make the most sense.
But local Habitat leaders weren’t ready to lay off their employees.
“We’ve all got families,” Danny Haenz, director of Smith County ReStore, said. “So our bosses said, ‘You know what? Let’s tough it out.’”
ReStore, located at 822 W. Front St. in Tyler, makes its home in a 70-year-old building that was once a bowling alley, and then a furniture store, Carl Watson, director of operations for Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, explained.
In ReStore’s 13-year tenure at the location, with donations piling up in the already-old building, and with a lack of time to organize them all, things sometimes got away from employees.
“It was pretty dusty in here,” Watson admitted.
But throughout the spring and summer, no longer dealing with a near-constant stream of customers and work orders, those same employees soon found themselves faced with a unique opportunity.
“We build and repair homes for a living,” Saenz said. “Instead of just standing around, why not give ourselves a facelift?”
Over the past six months, employees have gone to work painting “every inch” of the ReStore space, clearing out dead inventory, rebuilding an interior ramp using pallet materials, resurfacing floors and generally sprucing up the merchandise floor.
“It’s a lot more open and pleasing to the eye, a lot more functional,” Watson said. “It’s certainly a lot cleaner, and sales continue to escalate.”
ReStore celebrated the official unveiling of its renovations during a private event on Tuesday evening, where, with wine and appetizers, organizers had the opportunity to reflect on all the changes that had been made and to thank the supporters who made the renovations possible.
“I’ve been here a little over five years,” Saenz said. “And just what we’ve done in the past six months is more than we’ve done in the last five years. We’ve given everything a facelift.”
“What’s so great about this, this is a Christian-based organization and we pray every morning,” Saenz continued. “We would ask if God would allow us to serve Him. It’s amazing, folks come in and we say, that’s a godsend right there. It’s just amazing.”
ReStore, a home improvement store and donation center, sells working appliances, electrical supplies, hardware, tools, flooring, decor and a number of other items at highly discounted prices.
Proceeds support the Habitat for Humanity of Smith County and go straight back into the community, helping to pay for the homes the organization builds and repairs.
“COVID has really put a hindrance on us being able to help folks,” Saenz said. “But that’s all changing now.”
ReStore is open to the public Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information can be found at smithcountyhabitat.org or by visiting the Habitat Tyler ReStore Facebook page.