Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin praised the Smith County Road and Bridge department at Commissioners Court on Tuesday for its outstanding job repairing County Road 2222.
Joplin travels the road in Precinct 3 as an elected official and a taxpayer nearly every day.
"If you could drive down 2222 prior to this, hold on to the steering wheel with one hand and stay in the seat for eight seconds, you too can be a professional bull rider," Joplin said. "That probably was one of the worst roads in Smith County."
For this project, contractor Texana Land and Asphalt improved 2.62 miles of county roadways from FM 850 to CR 2260 and CR 2260 to CR 223.
The commissioners approved a change order amending the original contract to reflect an $88,879.82 decrease in construction costs. The final contract total was $956,370.18.
"I would second what Constable Joplin said. It's a lot better road when it's done for $88,000 less than what it's supposed to be," Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips said.
Smith County Engineer Frank Davis often receives the brunt of grief from citizens about roadways but deserves due credit, Joplin said.
Smith County Road and Bridge Department is responsible for the care and maintenance of the public right of way, including, but not limited to:
Roadways, bridges, drainage structures, signs and traffic control devices;
Responsible use, care and maintenance of county facilities, equipment and supplies;
Maintain respect for the rights of the public, the public trust and the system of laws; and
Perform duties safely and responsibly.
County Road 2222 repairs are part of Phase 2 of the Road and Bridge Strategic Planning Project. The $45 million Road Bond passed with 62.4% of the vote on Nov. 2, 2021.
More than 250 miles of roads were reconstructed or repaved following Phase 1 completion; Phase 2 will improve another estimated 283 miles of roads.
"That is a textbook representation of why people voted for the Road Bond [Program]," he said. "I can put the coffee on my dashboard, drive it, and it will not spill. It's just been a great road, and I think that coming from someone who patrols it every day as well as someone who has livestock up and down that road, I just can't stress enough how great it is."