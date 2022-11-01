WINONA — Smith County commissioners approved on Tuesday to use almost $3.7 million in federal COVID-19 funding to pay for a water/sewer project allowing the city of Winona's wastewater to be treated at the East Texas Municipal Utility District.
Smith County has received over $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, which is meant to provide relief from the pandemic and its economic impacts.
According to Smith County, the city of Winona has struggled with complying with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines due to wastewater discharge for over 10 years. The city has been fined more than $90,000.
