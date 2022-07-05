Public safety officials were on heightened alert during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
With residents celebrating the occasion with fireworks and alcohol, possibly in combination, there is higher potential for related arrests and injuries.
But overall, local officials say it was a relatively safe holiday weekend with an average amount of arrests and very few fireworks-related calls.
From Friday to Tuesday, 26 people were arrested by various agencies and booked into the Smith County Jail for intoxication-related charges, including public intoxication and driving while intoxicated, according to inmate jail booking records.
Out of those 26, the Tyler Police Department was involved in 16, Smith County Sheriff’s Office in four, Texas Department of Public Safety in five and the Texas Park and Wildfire Department in a single charge of boating under the influence.
In the city, Tyler police arrested seven people for driving while intoxicated, according to inmate booking records. One of the seven was a count of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
“On a holiday weekend where there are around 250,000 people in the city having just six DWIs is a very average number,” said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police spokesman. “It is not that high of a number.”
In comparison, inmate bookings show 20 people were arrested in Smith County last Friday through Monday on intoxication-related charges.
Erbaugh credited the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program for keeping the number of DWIs low during the holiday weekend.
The STEP program is designed to send more officers to the streets to make people aware that law enforcement will be looking for violators.
“When you have more officers out, people know what can happen if they violate the rules,” Erbaugh said. “Also the fact that people used ride shares was pretty helpful to us and that’s what the goal is, to keep people from being arrested.”
Just two holiday-related fires were reported to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks' office.
The first one was a brush fire reported in Bullard near FM 2493, which burned about 3 acres of land, Brooks said. It was directly north of a Bullard subdivision near The Brook Hill School.
Brooks said a man and his child were using fireworks around their home, when a fireworks kit lost control and landed in a field of high grass across the street.
The man was handed a warning after property owners around the area confirmed that it was an accident and he was doing everything possible to extinguish the fire.
“We just issued a warning to him but this could have been reckless damage or destruction,” Brooks said. “In other circumstances, it could have been a ticket.”
The second fire reported to Brooks' office was a truck fire on County Road 462.
Brooks said preliminary information suggests the fire was caused by fireworks, but an investigation is still ongoing to confirm the cause of the flames.
A burn ban was not in place during the holiday weekend, but Brooks recommended one to the Smith County Commissioners at their Tuesday morning meeting. The commissioners agreed with Brooks' suggestion and issued the order, which will last for 90 days.
“The fire in Bullard and one near Big Oak Bay confirmed that fires are now releasing a lot more energy and that’s when we become concerned that they might consume large areas and cause property damages or even risk life,” Brooks said.
Outdoor burning is prohibited and so are fireworks. Grilling or outdoor cooking is allowed, but officials advise caution and proper supervision while cooking outside.
Brooks said those who don’t comply with the guidelines will be charged with a Class C misdemeanor, which can carry a fine up to $500.
With most of the counties in Texas under a burn ban, Brooks said residents were aware the hot, dry conditions could be a recipe for disaster with reckless use of fireworks.
Both Brooks and Erbaugh expect these tendencies in their respective departments to keep trending down in future years.