A road has reopened after the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office cleaned up a HAZMAT spill on Farm-to-Market Road 14, south of Interstate 20 on Wednesday.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews worked to clean up the area.
Fire Marshal Paul Findley said a spill of “chicken remains” created slick road conditions in front of the Pilot Co. gas station and impacted the road in both directions.
The Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department washed off the roadway, and Texas Department of Transportation personnel sanded the area.