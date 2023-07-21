Smith County is monitoring conditions daily to determine if it'll be necessary to prohibit open-air fires following neighboring counties enacting emergency burn bans, Fire Marshal Paul Findley said.
Findley said the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), weather outlook, and fire call volume are being monitored.
A burn ban means a complete prohibition on open-air burning within a municipality. As of Friday, 113 of Texas' 254 counties were under a burn ban, including Smith County's southern neighbors of Cherokee and Anderson counties.
The KBDI determines forest fire potential based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture measurements. The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents arid conditions.
As of Friday, Cherokee County's mean index is 628.41, according to the KBDI Viewer. Smith County's mean index is 522.93.
"We've had a good summer," Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis said. "This year, we made it through the Fourth (of July), and it's the middle of July, almost the end of July going into August. You're in Texas, and it's hot and dry. I think people know these things are usually coming."
Davis enacted a burn ban for Cherokee County after working with Texas A&M Forest Service and looking at the fire danger scales to determine whether there is a severe public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.
"Those numbers make us declare a burn ban," Davis said. "It was time now to go ahead and have one in place."
The burn ban will remain in effect until 90 days from the adoption date, the Texas Forest Service determines that drought conditions no longer exist, or at a date determined by the commissioners court.
Violators can be charged a fine of up to $500.
"People need to be more aware that if they caused a fire that burned up someone else's property — whether there's a burn ban or not — they can be held liable for that, which could be a lot more than a $500 fine," Davis added.
Various factors come into play when determining whether or not to enact a burn ban, including extended periods of drought, humidity and forecasted rainfall, Findley said. Wildfires can be caused by chains dragging under trailers, charcoal barbecue pits, welding and many other situations.
Burn bans encourage people to be safe.
"People just need to be super cautious," Davis said. "When it gets this dry, anything that can make a spark can cause a fire."
It's never a good idea to leave a fire or ignition source unattended. People should have a water source or fire extinguisher nearby in emergencies.
"This is a tough time of year for those departments responding to these types of calls," Findley said. "It's extremely hot outside, and that's extremely strenuous work that they're doing, so we need to do what we can to keep that to help them."
Findley encouraged people to postpone their burning operations if at all possible.
"Depending on what the wind and humidity does, that index is going to start going up or continuing to go up and with that, we'll be getting closer to that point," Findley said in reference to the possibility of a burn ban in Smith County.