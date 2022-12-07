A Lindale man has been sentenced to federal prison for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced.
Michael James Quam, 29, pleaded guilty on July 20, 2022, to possessing or accessing child pornography and was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.
According to information presented in court, on March 5, 2020, a law enforcement official, working undercover, connected to a social media sharing group. A user in the group, later identified as Quam, posted to the group a link to a “cloud storage” provider that led to a folder providing access to files that included videos containing child pornography. Quam admitted that he knew the folder included videos of child pornography when he posted the link to the group. Quam was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 17, 2022 and charged with federal violations.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.