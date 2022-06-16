A Smith County man is in jail after he allegedly stole a large amount of copper wire from a Flint church earlier this month.
Michael James Hudson, 20, was arrested for criminal mischief Thursday after investigators identified him as a suspect in a June 5 incident at The Carpenter's Baptist Church, according to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies had been looking for Hudson for almost two weeks after he allegedly dismantled five air conditioning units at the church, stripping out the copper wire. The damage resulted in a total replacement cost of $34,250 for new units, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigation also showed Hudson had allegedly sold a large amount of copper wiring to a local scrap yard in Tyler on June 6, the day after the incident.
Deputies were patrolling the Pine Trails Shores area, where Hudson lives, when they saw him drive by and head toward Highway 155.
As soon as he noticed that he had been identified, Hudson ran a stop sign and sped up, the sheriff's office said. The deputy "quickly closed in on Hudson," so he pulled over and was arrested.
He was then taken to Smith County Jail where he remains on bonds totaling $300,500.
Hudson was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and possession of a drug test falsification device, a misdemeanor.