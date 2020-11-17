The Smith County Jail, struggling to fill its 38 job openings and with $51,575 worth of overtime during the last pay period, saw members of its command staff fall under fire for lacking recruitment efforts during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
In a report on the status of overtime and related employment updates, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran called Lt. Daniel Custer, who is in charge of recruiting and onboarding, to the podium in order to “understand a little bit about (the) weekly activities” Custer conducts.
Questioning revealed that in about a month’s time, the extent of Custer’s recruitment efforts had resulted in a virtual job fair that saw “a few people respond,” and an ad in the newspaper, and that in any given week, Custer spends just 15% of his time focused solely on recruitment.
Custer, with some hesitation in his voice, admitted he was “a little naïve when (he) got started” with targeted recruitment efforts, stepping into the role with little experience and expecting far more engagement from interested parties than had been received since he took on the leadership role.
“I kinda thought, ‘Hey, I’ll just grab people off the street,’ so to speak, and start putting them to work,” Custer said. “It’s not as easy as that.”
He called his naivety the “immediate obstacle” to recruitment, but said that he is still learning and continuing to take strides toward improving his strategies in an effort to fill those 38 vacancies.
When asked about the number of hours per week spent focused on recruiting and onboarding, however, Custer struggled to provide a ballpark estimate. Only after probing from Moran did he guess that “maybe 15% of my time goes towards that.”
The figure drew obvious red flags with Moran and county commissioners, who said they want to see those job openings filled as soon as possible in order to mitigate overtime and to reduce the strain on current employees, especially given the added stress and heightened protocols relating to COVID-19.
“As I understood it from Chief (John) Shoemaker, you are the lieutenant in charge of recruiting and onboarding,” Moran said. “And about 15% of your time is dedicated to recruiting and onboarding, is that correct?”
Custer acknowledged that, yes, the bulk of his time is spent completing other duties related largely to jail operations. He also admitted to his “complete inexperience” in hiring.
Moran, through his questioning, made clear that he was not “trying to put (Custer) on the hot seat,” but that he wanted the jail division held accountable for its efforts.
“I could go on, I think, but I’m not going to do that because I think I’ve made my point,” Moran said. “ … Chief, I’m going to say that this is more than disappointing to hear that the person that’s supposed to be in charge of the recruiting effort is spending 15% of his time recruiting and onboarding. I expect that to get fixed.”
He said it was an issue “very important for the court to talk about in open session,” because recruitment problems have persisted for well over a year, and recent figures only point to more struggle on the horizon.
Before the jail command turns to the court to ask for assistance, “We have to know that you have done everything internally that you can do to resolve the issue,” Moran said.
In other action on Tuesday, the court:
• Canvassed results from the November 2020 election. According to officials, this marked the first time in history Smith County exceeded 100,000 votes, with 100,697, or 68.63% of Smith County voters, casting their ballots through early voting, by mail and on Election Day.
• Approved a resolution proclaiming November as “National Adoption Month” in Smith County. Justin Hayes, of The Fostering Collective, took the opportunity to raise awareness about the collective’s “Be the Light” campaign and to speak about the increased need for support of children in foster care amid the pandemic. In the last year, the number of children in foster care in Smith County increased from 250 to 322 children, Hayes said, “and many of those statistics are because of COVID.” He also spoke about the upcoming Smith County Adoption Day, set for Nov. 20 at Green Acres Baptist Church, where 22 children will be adopted.
• Approved an amendment to the Smith County and Tyler Technologies Agreement to add capture SMS and summons services. The amendment provides for text messaging capabilities and software that better enables jury selection in multiple locations, which is "what the public needs" and exactly "what they've asked for," District Clerk Penny Clarkston said.
The next court meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24 in the Smith County Annex Building.