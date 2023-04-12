The Smith County Commissioners Court adopted a resolution Tuesday proclaiming April 9 through 15 "National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week."
The appreciation week is a time for residents to thank and show appreciation to the Animal Control Shelter officers and staff for their hard work and dedication to the community.
The entire staff was in court to be recognized.
Smith County Animal Control and Supervisor Amber Greene introduced her staff and thanked them for caring for the shelter's animals.
The Animal Control staff comprises Shelter Coordinator James Lowery, Animal Control. Officers Gabriel Hernandez, Emily Redmon and Kristen Chamberlain, Shelter Assistant Kaylee Collins and Kennel Tech Talia Rowe.
Smith County Animal Control and Shelters aims to enhance the public's health and safety by pricing comprehensive education and exemplary service to the citizens of Smith County and their pets while reducing the number of homeless and needy animals.
"Thank you each for going above and beyond to ensure our animals are in a safe, clean and welcoming environment," she said. "We are incredibly proud and grateful for our Animal Control and Shelter employees."