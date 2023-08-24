A red flag warning remained in effect Thursday, with critical to extreme fire weather conditions expected over the next few days. Forecasts for the area indicate a continuation of triple-digit temperatures, winds at 10 mph and relative humidity as low as 20 to 25%.
The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office reminds citizens that all outdoor burning activities in the county are prohibited, including burning trash, debris and yard waste. Over the past three weeks, the county has experienced over 100 grass and brush fires, with almost 50 calls for illegal burning.
The County Commissioners voted Aug. 1 to issue a burn ban. The burn ban order is effective for 90 days unless conditions improve and the court approves terminating the order early.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Smith County increased by two points, reaching 764 Thursday morning. The KBDI is a metric used to measure the effects of seasonal drought on fire potential. The numeric value ranges from 0 (no moisture depletion) to 800 (absolutely dry conditions).
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, moderate drought conditions impact almost 100% of Smith County, with approximately 2.5% now experiencing severe drought conditions. The overall estimated population directly affected by drought conditions is nearly 210,000 citizens.
Citations are now being issued as violations are discovered. A burn ban violation is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500. To date, 33 citations have been issued by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for violations of the burn ban and illegal burning. Outdoor grilling is still allowed, but citizens should ensure that the grill or smoker contains all flames and includes a lid. Outdoor welding operations are also excluded if they are conducted following guidelines established by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Welders must notify and register with the Fire Marshal’s Office in advance.
For more information on the burn ban, contact the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-590-2655.