Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley will resign, effective Sept. 19, the commissioners court announced Tuesday after an executive session.
Findley was appointed in July after retiring as City of Tyler fire marshal and public information officer — a position he held for 14 years.
“We all knew that Marshal Findley’s experience and leadership style was exactly what Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office needed at this time,” County Judge Neal Franklin said. “You have provided timely leadership we needed to develop unity within that office. A true sense of pride has been restored, and I believe it will remain.”
Franklin added the team has only positive comments about Findley’s professionalism, saying the office is better because of his influence, their heads are higher, and relationships with other public safety departments have improved.
“I am convinced the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office will continue on this positive path that you, Marshal Findley, have set forth,” Franklin said.
Commissioners Terry Phillips, Pam Frederick, John Moore and Ralph Caraway echoed Franklin’s sentiments and thanked Findley for serving the county.