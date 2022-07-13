A brush fire southeast of Lindale got out of control Tuesday, damaging several properties and resulting in the first citation from by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office after a burn ban was issued last week.
Multiple fire crews including Lindale Fire Department, Red Springs and Dixie Fire Departments responded to the blaze that happened off of County Road 35 (Lavender Road).
A property owner was burning four brush piles which led to the fire, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue.
Firefighters first arrived at the location of the blaze early morning after they were notified of the fire. Hogue said firefighters extinguished the flames and asked the property owner to stay with the fire until it was completely out.
Later that afternoon, fire crews were dispatched to the same property around 2:08 p.m. because the fires were out of control, according to a Smith County news release.
The flames spread to neighboring residents' properties and across a pasture, causing damage.
The fire "burned about a quarter mile down County Road 492 (Ann Campbell Road) near the Swan community. The fire burned 20 round bales of hay, threatened houses and damaged two vehicles,” Hogue said in the news release. “Horses also had to be relocated.”
The fire was contained by about 7:30 p.m., but it was still smoldering as of Wednesday morning.
Hogue said they will keep monitoring the area to make sure the fire doesn't reignite.
The property owner was given a citation which contained a Class C misdemeanor, which could carry a fine up to $500.
Hogue reminded local residents that if they don’t comply with the burn ban guidelines, they could be fined and held civilly liable for property damages.
The burn ban was issued by the Smith County commissioners on July 5 after a recommendation from Fire Marshal Jay Brooks.
Burn bans are enacted by counties when drought conditions exist, restricting outdoor burning for public safety.
Things such as outdoor welding and outdoor cooking are still allowed, Brooks said. Those who are welding are required to notify and register with the fire marshal’s office before doing so and have methods of extinguishment under the burn ban. Outdoor burning of brush or in barrels is not permitted.