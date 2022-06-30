The Fourth of July is just around the corner and many East Texans will be celebrating the holiday with fireworks. After all, that's part of the classic Independence Day traditions -- family gatherings, food, and red, white and blue lights in the sky by the time the sun goes down.
Although fireworks can be way to have fun this time of the year, they also have the potential to cause tragedies that could turn a memorable day into one to forget.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said fireworks should be used only by responsible adults and not unsupervised kids. Another thing to be mindful of is alcohol consumption, which Brooks advises against when using fireworks.
“Alcohol and fireworks don’t mix, and that’s a big point that we want to make,” he said. “Usually when alcohol gets involved, that’s when we see most of our fireworks injuries.”
Brooks said he has not seen any fireworks-related injury or fire in previous holidays celebrated this year. However, he said as the Fourth of July nears, the more propense these situations become.
About 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency departments for fireworks injuries in 2020, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Fewer in 2019, there were about 10,000 ER-treated fireworks injuries that year.
In response to extremely high temperatures and minimal amounts of rain this summer, Brooks, along with other members at the fire marshal's office, explored the possibility of issuing a burn ban in the county .
A burn ban would cancel all fireworks sales and shut down fireworks stores for the time the ban is in effect.
There are a couple of things that are studied before implementing a burn ban . The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures moisture or depletion of moisture in the soil, is one of them.
Experts on the subject also look at the number of fires and wildfire spreads, which have maintained a regular level, according to Brooks.
Brooks said they decided a burn ban was not necessary for next week. He also said this doesn’t mean there might be one coming after the Fourth of July if conditions worsen.
“I don’t think we’ll see the conditions to exercise a burn ban this upcoming week,” he said. “I think we’ll be able to get through the Fourth and let everybody celebrate without any interruption.”
With a burn ban out of the plans for next week, local firework stores began selling their products last week. Stores will have until July 4 to sell fireworks as the state mandates they can be open only during certain times of the year.
Chris Harris, owner of Pappy's Fireworks, said this is the store’s busiest time of the year.
Harris said due to high firework demand, he has been interviewing around 25 potential employees for weekend sales. He also said he doesn’t expect a burn ban to be issued at this time .
“Most of the burn bans that I’ve experienced in my 25 years of business have been initiated around mid-June,” Harris said. “It’s dry around here but there have been other years when it’s been worse.”
The use of fireworks can not only cause injuries to people but also damages in public or private properties.
Brooks said if fireworks damage or destroy a property belongs to someone else, it could fall as a Class C misdemeanor.
“People are responsible for their own fireworks from the minute that they bomb until they’re ultimately disposed,” Brooks said. “People are also civilly responsible for any damage that they do when burning fireworks.”
Harris said most of the fireworks accidents he has seen are because people were not taking the situation seriously.
“Most of the firework problems that I have seen are because people were using them incorrectly,” he said. “If you pay attention and have a situational awareness of what is going on around you, fireworks can be a good time for everybody.”
To avoid any unwanted fireworks-related injuries or property damages, both Brooks and Harris are urging residents to follow these safety guidelines during the holiday:
- Have water available to put out any possible fire
- Use fireworks in a large and open area
- Never hold the fireworks; always use them as labeled
- Keep your face away when lighting any fireworks
- Do not combine or alter fireworks
- Avoid drinking when using fireworks
- Make sure to shoot off the fireworks by watering the area or stepping in it
- Keep flammable substances away from any fireworks
- Do not throw fireworks at each other
- Use proper lighting to light the fireworks