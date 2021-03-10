Glenn Blalock was honored for 25 years of service to Smith County during Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Blalock has worked as an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office since 2014. He began his law enforcement career for Smith County at the Sheriff’s Office, starting out as a jailer, in 1996. He also briefly worked for the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office from 2013-2014.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said he was glad to be in Commissioners Court to recognize Blalock, but he was sad that the investigator would be retiring from his office at the end of the week.
“Someone you are privileged to meet who flies under the radar – that’s exactly who Glenn Blalock is,” Putman said. “He has been a great investigator.”
Blalock is also a firearms instructor who offers handgun classes to the public; and he is a member of Bikers Against Child Abuse. He spends countless hours riding around East Texas protecting children who have been abused and making them feel safe, Putman said.
“We are going to miss him,” he said. “He’s been a great investigator to have.”
Other Smith County employees celebrating work anniversaries in February include:
15 Years: Stephanie Ball, Road and Bridge Department; and Stephen Dunklin, Constable, Pct.2.
5 Years: Carol Grier, Tax Office; Robin Holland, County Clerk; Gilyn Pace, Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4; and Roderick Langlinais, Guillermo Medina and Jonathan Peters, Sheriff’s Office.