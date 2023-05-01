It's election season for the Independent School Districts of Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale, and Tyler District 4, the City of Winona and Emergency Services District No. 1. A $113.9 million bond referendum is also on the ballot in Chapel Hill.
As of late Friday, about 940 total ballots were cast last week , with 32 mail-in ballots.
"I believe that we'll continue to see a steady turnout. I think it's still going to be fairly slow, at least compared to what we saw last year," Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said. "I believe it's going to continue to be slower than we would want, but it's going to be steady."
About 55,000 voters are eligible to participate in the six elections.
"I hope the day-to-day numbers increase the last couple days of early voting and that people realize an election is happening so they can get out and vote," Allcon said. "We might see the largest turnout on Election Day."
Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Election Day is Saturday.
What's on the ballot?
Bullard ISD
Board of Trustees Place 1 incumbent Cory Santos will face off with Chris McNertney for a three-year term on the board.
Santos has served on the Board of Trustees for Bullard ISD for the past three years.
"In my current tenure, I have been deeply involved in our school district and have a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities we face," Santos said on Facebook. "I believe that my dedication, experience and passion will make me an invaluable addition to the School Board for another three years."
McNertney said on Facebook that constituents could rest assured with him as a candidate for the Board of Trustees. He will put in the long days for students, faculty and this community.
"I understand the ripple effects that come with growth and its expense," McNertney said. "I want to make certain that we make the most of our tax dollars, starting with correct budget allocations as we move forward with our new schools and improvements. I would like to see our teachers and staff's wages reflect the amazing job they do."
Chapel Hill ISD
Incumbent Tammy Humes and Hershal Massenburge will run for Place 4.
Humes' focus areas include teacher retention, curriculum quality and meeting student-specific educational needs.
"Not all students learn the same; we must identify and address every student's needs," she said. "I am passionate about public education. I have had the privilege to go to Austin and Washington to represent our district in the fight for additional special education funding."
Humes is also a certified grant writer and uses that skill set to identify revenue streams to benefit Career and Technical Education programs.
Massenburge said in a Facebook campaign video that he has deep roots in Chapel Hill. He is a 1989 and all of his siblings went to Chapel Hill ISD, plus his mother taught in the school system for 40 years and his own two daughters went to Chapel Hill.
He is passionate about the growth and development of the community's schools. His platform focuses on going back to basic principals of vocational training. As someone who earned his bachelor's degree, he understands the importance of a four-year education but also understands students need to be aware and educated of the other options they have in order to put them on the track they desire after high school.
Massenburge, who works in technology and engineering, believes the pandemic exposed a lot of deficits in vocational areas and sees much room for improvement.
He is a supporter of the bond referendum on the ballot and believes it needs to pass in order to help improve the quality of education for Chapel Hill students.
Bond
With a total tax impact of $13.53 per month for a $100,000 house value, there are three propositions on the ballot. Proposition A would fund building a new junior high school, a new career tech facility, and classroom additions at Jackson and Wise elementary schools. Proposition B includes a new multipurpose activity center while approval of Proposition C would build a new operations facility for Chapel Hill ISD.
Proposition A:
1. Build a new junior high school at 3102 East 5th St. in Tyler
The proposed plan relocates the junior high school to its own property with adequate acreage, circulation access and facilities. The relocation offers 37 acres, the recommended space for a junior high school, according to the district. The property would accommodate students by providing sufficient space for academic classrooms, science and computer labs, music rooms, rehearsal halls, and a gymnasium with locker rooms to accommodate students.
Chapel Hill Junior High has been a part of the Chapel Hill community since 1974. The current facility houses seventh and eighth grade students and shares property with the Chapel Hill High School.
The estimated cost is $60,373,000.
2. Build six new classrooms at both Jackson Elementary and Wise Elementary.
The proposed plan adds new classroom additions connected to the main building which are designed to ensure secure and safe connections for students during activity transitions.
The estimated cost is $4,326,000 for Jackson Elementary and $3,998,000 for Wise Elementary.
3. Build a new Career and Technical Education facility connecting to the Chapel Hill High School.
The proposed plan would fund the construction of a new facility connected to the main building and is designed to improve safety for high school students and provide adaptability for the new education model, the Academies of Chapel Hill, equipped with modern classrooms and technical workshops for 21st-century learning environments.
The current facility was built in 1966 and is located southwest of the Chapel Hill High School grounds. The facility houses the special education department including skills ready students, and 14 trade and career ready programs.
The estimated cost is $19,938,000.
Proposition B:
1. Build a multipurpose activity center northeast of the Chapel Hill High School.
The enclosed facility is designed to provide a safe environment for physical wellness, allowing students to participate in a variety of activities including 19 UIL organizations in the district such as band, dance, cheer and athletics. The proposed location of the 57,000 square foot multi-purpose activity center is between Bulldog Stadium and the High School parking lot.
The estimated cost is $13,595,000.
Proposition C:
1. Build a new operations facility at 10777 County Road 210 in Tyler.
The new facility aims to provide employees with safe and adequate facilities, including accommodation for the Transportation, Child Nutrition, Maintenance, Shipping and Receiving Departments, according to the district. The new facility would feature “adequate workshops, warehousing, in-school bus parking, wash and fueling stations.”
The estimated cost is $5,485,000
All-in-all, the projects would cost $113,920,000.
Lindale ISD
Incumbent Ragan Burgess and Barbara Cain are running for School Board, Place 3, and incumbent Dr. Karen Gott and are running for Place 4.
Burgess moved to the Lindale community in 2009, according to Lindale ISD's website. He and his wife, Christin, have four children, two of which attend Lindale ISD. They're active members of First Baptist Church Lindale, where Burgess serves as an usher and committee member.
He graduated from Tyler Junior College and is the owner of Medders Brake & Alignment in Lindale. He is a member of the Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Businesses. He has served with the Lindale Baseball and Softball Association and the Lindale Youth Basketball League as a coach and volunteer.
Cain has wanted to run for the Lindale School Board since she graduated from Lindale in 1979. Being a school board member has always been one of her goals. She is described as popular and talkative, skills that will help her reach people in the community.
"Lindale is my home, and I am very passionate. I work in the school district and have seen how the children are hurting," she said.
The pandemic has increased depression and mental health issues among students, she said.
"I want to be a representative. I want to be a voice for Lindale because we have no one of color on the board," she said. "We have no one of color, and it's been 50-plus years since integration at Lindale. I want to change that. There are disparities among our young people at Lindale."
There has only been one other person of color who served on the school board.
Griffin said she wants to bring the community and the school district together and improve teacher and staff retention wages.
"They deserve good wages. They deserve someone looking out for them, and so do our kids," she said. "They deserve every opportunity we can give them, and I want to be part of that."
Gott has been serving Lindale as a general dentist for several years ago.
According to a press release in 2021 when Gott was sworn in, Gott said she and her husband moved to Lindale three decades ago.
"That decision, in large part, included the quality and reputation of our schools and teachers," Gott said. "Both our boys attended K-12 at Lindale ISD and they plan to return to Lindale to live and raise their families."
Gott is honored to serve on the board.
Tyler ISD District 4
Incumbent Dr. Patricia Nation is running against Cody Levrets and James R. Wirzman for District 4.
"It is a definite privilege to be a part of this board to ensure our teachers and students have the best possible resources for a quality education which prepares our students for productive citizenship in our community, state and country through successful student outcomes," Nation said on Facebook.
Levrets understands the importance of giving back to the community. He seeks to serve the community of District 4 by advocating for parental rights, protecting children, both physically and emotionally, ensuring financial transparency and working for recruiting and retention of high-quality educators for the classroom.
Tyler ISD is a strong school district, but it can always do better, Wirzman said.
"To be the best, we need to hire and retain the best, trust the professionals we have hired, provide safe and secure facilities and be a good steward of taxpayer money – your money," he said. "Public funds are for public schools, and I agree with the TISD superintendent. No vouchers."
City of Winona
Six people are running for three two-year terms as Alderman for the City of Winona. Current Mayor Pro Tem David Beck, incumbents Craig Attaway and Terry Cole are on the ballot, and newcomers Jason Romine, Laney Barnes and Patricia Landnare are challenging.
Information about Beck, Attaway, Cole, Romine, and Land was unavailable.
Barnes, who recently ran for Pct. 4 justice of the peace, has lived in Pct. 4 all her life. At that time, she had been a volunteer firefighter at Winona for six years. She is also a certified paralegal and has a degree in criminal justice.
“A goal of mine would be to make sure the voice of the citizens is always heard,” Barnes said in January 2022.
Emergency Services District No. 1, Lindale Volunteer Fire Department
Emergency Services District No. 1, known as Lindale VFD, proposes a local sales and use tax at a rate of at most one and one-half percent in any location that would be initiated if registered voters in the district vote on this.
According to a press release from the Texas State Association of Fire and Emergency Districts, the proposition is part of the Lindale Volunteer Five Year-Ten Year Plan.
Three areas must be addressed to continue providing effective and timely fire and first-response medical services, paid staffing to supplement volunteer effort, equipment to replace existing and aging vehicles and establishing new substations in rapidly expanding growth areas.
Lindale area residents are active and well-represented in volunteer efforts in the area. Still, it is increasingly more work to recruit, train and retain enough people who can commit to this highly trained and physically demanding role on a volunteer-only basis.
The sales and use tax revenue may only pay for some of the above, but it will provide the foundation to plan for the future effectively.
The tax will provide around $250,000 annually. It is collected when someone buys a taxable item or service. If this proposition is approved, a $50 purchase will have an additional $0.75 tax.
Where to vote
The last chance to vote early is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 1 and 2.
Voting locations are as follows:
- Chapel Hill Administration Building
- Lindale Masonic Lodge
- The HUB
- Noonday Community Center
- St. Violet Baptist Church
Election Day is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6.
Voting locations are as follows:
- Arp First Baptist Church
- Bullard Southern Baptist Church
- Cameron J Jarvis Library
- Chapel Hill Administrative Building
- Chapel Hill Fire Department
- Hideaway Member Services Building
- Lanes Chapel
- Lindale Masonic Lodge No. 848
- New Harmony Baptist Church
- Noonday Community Center
- Old Tyler Airport
- St. Violet Baptist Church
- Tyler Independent School District
- Victory Kay Gymnasium
- Whitehouse Methodist Church