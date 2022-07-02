The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week sparked conversations about how district attorney's offices around the state will handle future abortion-related cases.
The leaked draft opinion in May served as a heads up of what would become a reality in just a little more than a month, which led to multiple district attorney's offices around the state to express how they would be handling these cases.
Just a couple of minutes after the court’s decision was announced, social media exploded with many divided opinions.
Five district attorneys from Dallas, Travis, Bexar, Nueces and Fort Bend counties publicly promised they would not pursue abortion-related criminal charges if the case was overturned.
“I want women across Texas, and especially here in Dallas County, to rest assured that my office will not stand in the way of them seeking health care they need,” said a statement released by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. “Bans on abortion disproportionately impact the poor and other vulnerable population.”
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzalez also commented on the case by stating he would not prosecute women for pursuing an abortion or providers.
“I will endeavor to ensure that no one in our county is ever prosecuted because they go to a hospital or urgent care facility,” he said in a Twitter statement. “Women here should know that we will fight for them, not against them.”
Jacob Putman, Smith County District Attorney, did not react with any public statement. Instead, he said he believes saying what crimes will be prosecuted or not is not a DA’s job.
“A district attorney’s job is to prosecute the laws that the legislature passes because the legislature is the people’s representative,” he said. “People want certain things to be a crime and it is our job to see that out, but not to just ignore crimes altogether.”
Other cases have surged where DA’s publicly announced they will not prosecute certain crimes. Putman said announcing that a crime will not be prosecuted is ignoring the responsibilities of a DA.
According to the Texas Health and Safety Code, an abortion can be considered either as a first or second degree felony depending on what happens with the baby.
A criminal offense with a second degree felony would apply to those physicians who attempt to perform an abortion. A first degree felony would apply if the physician attempts the abortion and the unborn child dies as a result of the offense.
Physicians could not only be sentenced to life in prison but they could also be revoked of their medical license by the Texas Medical Board.
Women who give physicians the green light to perform the abortion would not be subjected to any sentence, according to the law.
Putman said this is one of the parts of the law the Legislature will probably want to review considering the fact that if an abortion happens it is because a woman gave her consent.
In regards to how abortion-related crimes will be handled, Putman said law enforcement agencies and the court will treat them as any other criminal case.
“If the police investigated and and brought us a case where they had collected evidence that a doctor performed an abortion that was illegal, the case would be presented to a grand jury and would follow the regular process,” he said.
With much controversy still surrounding the subject, Putman said he believes the right decision was made from both a moral and legal perspective.
“Roe v. Wade was not a well reasoned decision back then,” he said. “I think most legal scholars that the Supreme Court back then stepped outside their bounds because that was an issue for voters to decide. So I think that ultimately it is the right call from them to step out.”
Putman said he does not expect his office to see abortion-related cases in the next year.
He also said he expects the Texas legislature to review the case and go over abortion-related laws in their next legislative session.
In Texas, abortions up to six weeks resumed at some clinics Friday after a Houston judge said patients still had that right, at least until a new ban on virtually all abortions takes effect in the coming weeks. But the state has asked the Texas Supreme Court to block that order and allow prosecutors to enforce a ban on abortion now, according to the Associated Press.