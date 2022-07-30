Lorenzo Bustos always wore a smile and loved to make people laugh. He loved Jesus, his family, and was passionate about his law enforcement career, community members said.
Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Bustos, 29, was killed early Friday when an intoxicated driver hit him with his vehicle while he was working a traffic stop on Texas 155, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
Steve Lyles, executive pastor at Friendly Baptist Church, called Busto a faithful church member.
Bustos had been attending Friendly Baptist for a couple years, and Lyles said he was one of the nicest people you would ever meet.
“The thing I remember most about him was he always had a smile on his face,” Lyles said.
Lyles said Bustos was a family man who loved his wife and three children -- 4, 5, and 8 -- adding that he was a great father and husband who was loved by everyone.
Lyles said he and the church are still processing the loss and are in shock.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we just ask that the community do that as well,” he said. “I know some of his co-workers at the sheriff's department are taking it pretty hard as well, so we just ask for prayers for them as well.”
Lyles said the church is doing all it can for Bustos' family. They have set up a website where people can donate money for the family's expenses at tinyurl.com/42shc6z6 .
Bustos always wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement, his former school counselor said.
Ruby Richardson was Bustos' counselor his last two years at Chapel Hill High School before he graduated in 2011.
Richardson said Bustos had dreamed of being in law enforcement, and it had been a goal of his for years. She said she's not sure how many people he told that to in high school, but as his counselor, she was always nagging him about what he wanted to do with his life, and his answer was always law enforcement.
“He was very driven, loved to please others and make them smile,” she said. “He loved Jesus and he loved his family.”
Richardson said when she knew him, he was a big kid who was a gentle giant. She recalls him as funny and constantly smiling.
“He loved to make people laugh and cared about the people around him,” she said.
Richardson said she has been diligently praying for Bustos' family, loved ones and law enforcement family.
“Anytime you lose someone so young, someone so driven, it’s heartbreaking,” Richardson said. “... My heart hurts for them."
Bustos achieved his dream of being a law enforcement officer. Before working as a deputy in Smith County, Bustos worked at the Rusk County Sheriff's Office then moved on to be a patrol officer at the Henderson Police Department.
“He was just the kindest, most professional and probably one of the most liked officers that you could ever ask for,” said Brian Bathke, Henderson police support services captain and emergency manager.
Bathke worked with Bustos the whole time he was at Henderson and said Bustos had been gone from the department for only about six months.
“It seems like it was yesterday to be honest,” he said. “I feel like I see him coming in the door already. It’s not been all that long.”
Bathke said one of the things he remembers most about Bustos is he was very family oriented.
“He was very proud of his family and very proud of his professional accomplishments,” he said.
Bathke said Bustos was always fun to be around and was consistently positive. He was excited about his career and eager to learn, he said.
“He was genuinely a really good guy,” Bathke said. “He was very easy to work with. He was just the kind of the guy you looked forward to talking to.”
He said he was in disbelief when he heard Bustos had been killed.
“It just doesn't happen here — or you wanna say it doesn't,” Bathke said.
The night Bustos was killed, he was working his last shift with a field training officer before he'd be out on his own as a Smith County deputy. He'd been at the department about six months.
The man who Sheriff Smith said killed Bustos remains behind bars at the Gregg County Jail. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, has a $750,000 bond on an intoxication manslaughter charge which Smith said will be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter.