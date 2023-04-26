Smith County Commissioners ratified a resolution declaring April 21 “PowerTalk 21 Day” – a national day for parents to talk to teenagers about alcohol use.
“Smith County recognizes the importance of parents talking with their teens about alcohol and other drugs to reduce the risk and dangers posed to teams and communities,” County Judge Neal Franklin said.
Kathy Davidson, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) program specialist, was present at Tuesday's meeting to accept the resolution from commissioners.
“Research shows that parents are the No. 1 influence on children’s decisions about alcohol,” the MADD website states. “Talking with teens about alcohol increases their chances of choosing not to drink and brings you closer together.”
High school students who use alcohol or other substances are five times more likely to drop out of school or believe good grades are unnecessary. About 27% of middle school students try alcohol before graduating from the eighth grade, significantly increasing the risk that they will develop alcohol problems later in life. Underage drinking contributes to more than 4,300 deaths among people younger than 21 in the U.S. annually, according to MADD.
Mother Against Drunk Driving created PowerTalk 21 in 2011 to encourage parents and caregivers to embrace their role in influencing youth in their decisions about drinking alcohol and using drugs.
MADD hopes to create prolonged and sustained conversations about underage drinking and other drugs with middle school and teenage children through this program.
MADD East Texas will host online parent presentations to give parents the tools to effectively talk to their children about alcohol and other drugs to protect them.
For more information, visit the MADD website at www.madd.org.