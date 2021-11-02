Smith County Commissioners on Tuesday voted on the new redistricting map, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
The new map will move voting Precincts 44, 65 and 48 from Precinct 1 to 4. Both Precinct 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin and Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton agreed that this solution balanced out the populations in these precincts the best.
Precinct 4 has one of the fastest growing populations, so it is necessary to give some of it up, Franklin said.
Voting Precinct 22 and a portion of voting Precinct 10, which are currently in Precinct 3, will be moved to Precinct 2 on the new map. A southern portion of voting Precinct 10 would be going to Precinct 2, FM 850 being the new primary boundary.
While shifting population was the main concern, this change in Precinct 3 and 2 will also help make the miles of roads in each county precinct more proportionate, said County Judge Nathaniel Moran.
Currently, Precinct 3 has about 43.6% of the county roads, Moran added. This change in boundaries will shift about 32 miles of these roads into Precinct 2, dropping the total amount of roads in Precinct 3 to about 40.8%.
These changes to the county precincts should sustain the county for the next 10 years, when it will be time to redistrict once again, Moran said. High growth areas and low growth areas in the county were accounted for in the drawing of this map so when it is time to redistrict again many changes may not have to be made, he added.
The new map of the precincts will not go into effect until Jan 1, 2023, he said. The commissioners will continue to represent the precincts as they are currently drawn until this time.
While the new map does not officially go into effect until 2023, It is important to note that if running to be a county commissioner in the March 2022 primaries then you would use the new map to determine what precinct you would be running in, Moran said. You would also use the new redrawn map to determine what precinct you would be voting in.
The map showing the new county precincts and more information about what happened in the redistricting process can be found at tinyurl.com/smithcountyredistricting