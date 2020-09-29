The Smith County Commissioners Court saw an update from the Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO on Tuesday noting COVID-19 has not been significantly prevalent in area schools and emphasizing the need to continue following health precautions.
After the update from NET Health CEO George Roberts, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced a small number of changes that will be made to COVID-19-related procedures on the Smith County website and in-person proceedings. The court later appointed a new Smith County health authority and approved a series of items related to the start of a new fiscal year.
Roberts, in his presentation, encouraged the public to continue following guidance issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, including wearing masks in public, practicing social distancing, staying home when sick and covering coughs and sneezes.
“The virus is still with us,” he said. “As we’re all well aware.”
He provided an overview of the virus numbers in Smith and neighboring counties and noted that, contrary to expectations, there was no significant spike in COVID-19 cases following the start of school in mid-August.
“We feel very blessed about that,” Roberts said. “We really thought we were going to see those numbers pick up after school started.”
He also offered a glimpse into the number of individuals diagnosed with the coronavirus at every grade level from pre-K to college, but noted two important distinctions.
First, that the data references the entire NET Health coverage area – Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Anderson, Van Zandt, Wood and Rains counties – not any specific town or city.
And, second, that the data does not discern whether positive individuals who fall within a specific category are actually attending school, only that their ages align with the grade levels referenced.
The numbers were as follows:
• 53 in pre-K, aged 3 to 4
• 270 in grades K — 5, aged 5 to 10
• 201 in grades 6 — 8, aged 11 — 13
• 690 in grades 9 — 12, aged 14 — 18
• 1,077 in college, aged 19 — 23
“It doesn’t appear to impact the younger kids near as much as the older kids,” Roberts said.
He credited the increased rate of socialization among teens and young adults as the likely cause.
He also said that community spread accounts for the vast majority of contagion in Smith County and the surrounding areas.
With the culmination of the NET Health presentation, Moran then announced a few changes relating to COVID-19.
The one-click emergency banner on the Smith County website that directed visitors to all relevant COVID-19 resources will no longer appear, and will likely be replaced with important election information ahead of Nov. 3.
“That page is going to continue to stay there,” Moran said. “But we’re no longer going to have that red emergency banner … allowing folks to refocus some attention on other things that we need to promote.”
Additionally, the Smith County Facebook page has ceased sharing the daily NET Health dashboard update. To find that information, the public will now have to go directly to NET Health’s online resources, Moran said.
Moran also said that for those wishing to participate in the public comment session of the commissioners court, the opportunity to call in via telephone has ended.
“We’re going to stop that effective today,” Moran said. “I really do think that it’s very essential for government to have face-to-face interface.”
Those who wish to offer public comment moving forward must attend in-person in order to be heard. As always, public participation forms must be completed ahead of the meeting.
The live Facebook broadcasts of commissioners court meetings, however, will endure, Moran said.
“It was something we wanted to be doing anyway,” he said.
In related news, he advised the public not to “get (their) hopes up that there’s going to be a lot of jury trials” following updated guidance from the Office of Court Administration, which states that jury proceedings in district and county courts may resume once plans consistent with precautionary guidelines are submitted and approved.
“They’re still very limiting about that,” Moran said. “We’re coming up with a plan and will, at the point that plan is final, submit and get that approved.”
He estimated a 30- to 45-day lead time in order to get jury summons out and everything in order, and emphasized that even if all goes well, jury trials will remain sparse – it’s only possible to “do a couple here or there,” he said.
Also on Tuesday, the commissioners court unanimously approved Dr. Paul McGaha as the Smith County Health Authority for a two-year term beginning Oct. 1.
McGaha, who has over 30 years of public health service in East Texas, thanked the commissioners court for the opportunity to serve before he was sworn in.
“We’re so excited,” Roberts said of the appointment. “We’re sad to see Dr. (Jeffrey) Levin leave, but I cannot tell you how pleased we are to have somebody of Dr. McGaha’s caliber to join us as the Smith County Health Authority.”
The commissioners court then approved a number of items regarding interlocal agreements, contracts for legal services for indigent criminal defendants, the bids for sale of struck-off items, a donation of surplus computer equipment to Mustard Seed Ministries, the use of WorkHub Tyler as a polling location for early voting and on Election Day, and use of the Ornelas Activity Center at the University of Texas at Tyler for Election Day polling.
The commissioners court also discussed and approved the purchase and installation of a computer-based jail control system in Smith County Jail – an “extensive” but needed project owing to antiquated systems and the safety issues they pose, officials said.
In closing, Moran encouraged the public to bear in mind that today, Sept. 30, is the last day to self report to the census.
“After (today), their plan is to start knocking on doors,” Moran said. “Go ahead and avoid that. It’s very important to Smith County that we have an accurate count.”
The next court meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in the Smith County Annex Building. This is a special meeting to be held in lieu of next week’s regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting, as a number of the court will be away at a conference.