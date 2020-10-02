The Smith County commissioners heard updates regarding the Nov. 3 general election and saw County Judge Nathaniel Moran vow to hold election officials accountable for their training ahead of Election Day during Friday morning’s special meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court.
“We’re going to hold (both the Democratic and Republican parties) accountable if their folks do not get the training,” Moran said. “We are not in charge of election judges or election clerks. It’s a party position. They’re vetted by the Democratic and Republican parties, they’re appointed by them and they’re in charge of getting their folks to training.”
Because elections “are, in large part, based on and determined by how those folks train for that day,” he called the training crucial.
This year, in an effort to alleviate some concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, training will be available both online and in person.
A training website, funded through a COVID-19 relief grant, will allow poll workers to sift through training modules, instructional videos, frequently asked questions and “anything that they would need to know” ahead of elections at their own pace.
The site launched Monday, and Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson said it offers mobile-friendly access to workers at polling stations in case they forget important information on-site – a component especially vital for the “large number of people that are brand new to wanting to serve,” she said.
While the website is not free and open to the public, one of its features – a map detailing all 35 polling locations in Smith County – will be tweaked and made available for public use in the near future.
Moran said officials with the county plan to blow up and post the map at polling places during early voting and on Election Day in case of long lines, and will also make use of social media “to make sure folks understand which locations are busiest” so that they are not faced with long lines as they vote.
“We will encourage folks to vote early,” Moran said. “Don’t wait ‘til five o’clock after work on Tuesday (Nov. 3).”
Additionally, Nelson said the elections office received curbside carts and is in the process of attaching voting machines for those who require curbside voting access, something she called “very nice” and “a great addition” for this year’s elections.
She reminded the court that Monday, Oct. 5 is the final day to register to vote to be eligible for the Nov. 3 election, and that it’s the final day to make name, address or other changes to voter registration, as well.
The elections office will have “all hands on deck” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day to ensure that all those who need to register are able.
In terms of voting statistics, she said voter registration was at 144,548 Friday morning – a 6.6% increase since the 2016 general election and a 3% increase since the March primary.
She also shared “very interesting” mail ballot statistics in which 8,447 mail ballots and 363 military or overseas ballots were sent out.
“Comparing that to the 2016 general election, that’s an increase of 52%, and comparing that to the 2020 primary, that’s a 503% increase,” Nelson said.
She told the court that about 80% of mail-in ballots are returned, but that she expects a higher return rate during this election season.
In other action on Tuesday, the court:
• Recognized DeAnn Owens – who is “dependable, intelligent, hardworking … (and) everything Smith County wants in employees,” according to Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Judge Jon Johnson – for 25 years of service to Smith County, while also honoring many other employees for their 15, 10 and 5-year anniversaries with the county;
• Received an introduction of Amy Smith-Shively as the new Better Living for Texas Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Smith County;
• Adopted a resolution proclaiming Oct. 4 — 10, 2020 as “National 4-H Week” in Texas;
• Delegated the duties under the Texas Mass Gathering Act to the Smith County fire marshal;
• And approved the Emergency Response Radio Service Agreement between Smith County, UT Health East Texas EMS, City of Tyler, and Emergency Services District Nos. 1 and 2.
The next court meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13 in the Smith County Annex Building.