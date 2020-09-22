Smith County Commissioners Court tackled a handful of items on Tuesday, addressing continued public concern regarding the swelling jail population and approving motions meant to provide some relief for the sheriff's office, which is navigating higher-than-usual crime rates.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, in discussing interim solutions for the crowded jail, said last week that Smith County plans to take advantage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to renovate the low-risk jail facility so that it can house medium-risk inmates.
But the plan has at least one Smith County resident “dismayed."
“This morning I come to you both appreciative of your services to our county and dismayed at your previous suggestion to use CARES Act funds for jail renovations at a time when so many of our citizens are in desperate need of true aid, relief and economic security,” Brenda McWilliams said.
“Our current jail crisis of overcrowding and COVID-19 contagion is not solely the burden of Sheriff Smith and his department. It is a burden shared across several county departments, from you all as our chief executive and governing board, to our judges in courts, our district attorney’s office, our public health department and our pretrial release department.”
She cited a number of inmates held in pretrial detention – “Inmates who have not been convicted and are presumed innocent until proven guilty”– who are being denied the opportunity to work and are “being exposed unnecessarily to sickness and possible death,” before urging the commissioners court to “direct our pretrial release office to be more proactive in executing its charge.”
Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Precinct 4, assured McWilliams that “pretrial does their job,” while Commissioner Jeff Warr, Precinct 1, added that making use of CARES Act money for the renovations is “probably a very good use” of the resources made available to Smith County during the COVID-19 crisis.
“The only reason our numbers are up by 300 or 400 is because of COVID-19, so that’s the reason the CARES Act money does qualify,” he said. “ … The funds do qualify for that, and it’s very restrictive on what you can spend the money for, but I’m glad we can expand the property.”
The commissioners court approved an agreement to send inmates to San Jacinto County in order to alleviate some of the overcrowding the jail has faced in recent months.
That agreement, coupled with a chain of 27 inmates scheduled to move today, will provide a little relief for the population that had been "completely maxed out" as recently as last week.
Also on Tuesday, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said that criminal activity has risen to a point such that there’s a new need for enforcement in the county.
Taking action to reclassify a lieutenant as an investigator within the sheriff's office would fill that gap and amount to a savings of about $9,000 per year, he said.
“With the addition of a third chief deputy a little over a year ago, and more criminal activity we’re having now, we’re looking at needing (the position) … as an enforcement position in the narcotics division,” rather than as a supervisory position, Smith said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the motion.
In other action, the court:
• Approved a donation from Andy’s Frozen Custard that would afford county employees a $6 gift card as a thanks for their continued work and dedication;
• Designated the commissioners as liaisons for specific county departments;
• Set a public hearing for Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. regarding the request to close a 300-foot portion of County Road 115;
• Approved the 2021 Smith County holiday schedule;
• Approved a 1-year renewal with Preferred Interpreters for onsite licensed court interpreting services;
• Authorized the county judge to sign the final plat for Holland Pines, Precinct 3.
Other public comments heard at the meeting regarded an ongoing plea to allocate more funds to mental health resources in Smith County, an express of support and thanks to Precinct 1 Constable Bobby Garmon, a mention of the "horrible oversight" of the county's failure to lower the flag to half staff in a timely fashion following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and a statement of remembrance offered in Ginsburg's honor that concluded, "God bless her, God help us."
The next court meeting will take place Sept. 29 at 9:30 a.m. in the Smith County Annex Building.