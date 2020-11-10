Tuesday’s meeting of Smith County Commissioners Court saw quick and uncontested approval of its few budget items, including the awarding of a $1.9 million contract that will result in about 4.6 miles of roadway improvements to Jim Hogg Road from U.S. 69 to Interstate 20, during an unusually brief session of the court.
The judge and commissioners met for just under 20 minutes to address some year-end housekeeping items, like the approval of a resolution for forensic testing through the criminal justice division of the governor’s public safety office in Fiscal Year 2021, and to receive pipe and utility installation requests, including one to bore for a natural gas line on County Road 427 in Precinct 4.
With the commissioners approval, a $1,916,325.20 contract was also awarded to the low bidder on the Jim Hogg project during Tuesday’s meeting. The project will include widening the roadway and replacing the bridge and several large drainage cross structures, as well as overlaying the new work with asphalt once all is complete.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said it’s “going to be a great project” that only builds on previous work done in the county.
“We did Jim Hogg north of I-20 last year,” Moran said. “… The completion of those two phases of that particular road can provide a really nice almost outer loop for people wanting to avoid U.S. 69 headed to downtown Lindale.”
While just two community members stepped up to the podium for public comment, voicing concerns over conditions in the Smith County’s low-risk jail facility and the news of a positive case among Smith County Elections Office employees, the bulk of the meeting was spent hearing their comments and then addressing what Moran called a “number of misstatements” regarding the COVID-19 spread discussed by David Hansen.
Hansen had taken to the podium to implore the community to “take (the virus) seriously” in light of news of the positive case at the elections office.
“Today, my concern is very severe,” Hansen said. “I see only one, two, three, four people with masks on in this room.”
He shared what he knew about the positive elections office case, and said he worried it had “become a super spreader event” for the hundreds of voters who filtered into the Hub on Election Day.
He also called COVID-19 a serious public health crisis and said Smith County “has the opportunity to correct a huge error from the White House to the governor’s office to this building,” regarding mask enforcement.
“We must act, because as we can see on a national scale, cases are rising,” Hansen said.
Moran, in a rebuttal, challenged a number of the statements Hansen had made, pointing out the social distancing enforcements in the courtroom as a reason for the lack of masks and speaking to what he called Hansen’s overgeneralizations on other statements shared.
“I would ask you, if you’re going to give public participation, to be responsible in making sure that your facts are correct,” Moran concluded.