"Dear Dalila ... I'm probably going to die here."
Tuesday's Smith County Commissioners Court meeting saw a flurry of public comment, including Bob Brewer's questioning of "what the (mask) emergency is," DeAnn Fox's assurance that she will "continue to fight for justice, no matter what (the) zip code" and Precinct 1 Constable Bobby Garmon's vow to no longer "sit back and get bashed" amid election controversy.
But it was Dalila Reynoso's presentation – the reading of a letter from an inmate who has Stage III breast cancer – that caught the attention of Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Precinct 4, later on Tuesday morning.
“Just one more question ... are we taking the necessary precautions for her?” Hampton asked during a report on the Smith County Jail status.
Sheriff Larry Smith, who delivered Tuesday’s report, assured that he’d look into the situation and how it had been handled.
"Thanks to Dalila," he explained, "she is out now (on bond)."
The concerns regarding inmate safety do not begin and end with the unnamed woman, however.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the jail has struggled with a swelling population – one that has increased by nearly 100 inmates in less than a month.
In an Aug. 25 commissioners court meeting, concerns were raised over the staggering inmate population of 1,026. By Sept. 15, that number had increased to 1,121.
“We’re basically just maxed out, aren’t we?” said Commissioner Jeff Warr, of Precinct 1.
Smith said that they were, “completely,” in response.
The county has 201 inmates classified as “ready to be moved,” – which would provide much-needed relief – but there are currently no planned pickups from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Smith explained.
Commissioners asked about the possibility of obtaining a waiver to utilize the courthouse to help with population issues, but Smith said it would require “quite a bit of work” to meet jail inspection standards.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran acknowledged the population struggles, and said Smith County is “caught in the pandemic by state mandates.”
"I know that everybody is trying to do what they can,” Moran said. “It's a delicate situation because we certainly want to protect the community … We don’t have the wheels of justice moving to actually conduct the jury trials and have the adjudication of those crimes.”
Moran said the interim solution is to utilize funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to renovate the low-risk facility so that it can house medium-risk inmates and better help with distribution "across the board."
He, along with the commissioners, also recommended that Smith consider looking into pricing for additional transport vans to help mitigate any future conflicts.
“This (struggle) could go on for awhile,” Warr said. “... The judicial system is going to be backed up for a long time.”
In other action on Tuesday, the court:
• Adopted a resolution celebrating the 2020 National Watermelon Queen, Paige Huntington, and recognizing Wiggins Farms, of Center, for its donation of watermelons to the East Texas Food Bank;
• Gave notice for a pipe and utility installation request on County Road 291;
• Appointed Keith Buckner as new Record Services Director effective Oct. 1;
• Approved a temporary, 90-day contract for inmate medical services as a “stop-gap measure” until a new medical services provider can be established based on bids and committee review later this year.
The next court meeting will take place Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. in the Smith County Annex Building.