The Smith County Commissioners Court approved several items, including awarding a contract to begin the new courthouse and parking garage project, during a swift meeting on Wednesday.

The commissioners approved a contract for the Smith County Courthouse and parking facility, appointing Hoar Construction, teaming with SCI Construction, to lead the bond project.

"We are excited about having our construction manager-at-risk on board to complete the planning process and start construction of our parking garage and courthouse," Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said in a press release.

Construction is on schedule, and contractors will soon begin working with the architects and county officials on the project. The parking garage construction is expected to start in October, Franklin said.

Hoar Construction and SCI Construction are collaborating for the entirety of the courthouse and parking facility to provide preconstruction and construction staffing.

Other approved agenda items include:

Commissioners approved updated grant terms and conditions for the Texas Department of Emergency Management. The terms and conditions had expired and needed reinstating to finish with a grant.

Commissioners adopted the Tyler Economic Development Council Tax Abatement Policy. No changes were made to the policy. However, Texas law requires the commissioners to readopt it every two years.

A contract for about 4.2 miles of road improvements on CR 457 was awarded to Reynolds and Kay Ltd.

Commissioners also authorized the final plat for the Reardon Family Trust Addition in Precinct 1 and the final plat for the Veritatis Splendor, Unit 2, in Precinct 3.

Assistant Jail Administrator Captain Marvin Martin gave the Sheriff's Office a report on the status of jail operations, inmate populations, etc. Martin told the court there are 33 jail openings — four additional since the last meeting. Several officers were terminated after conduct concerns.