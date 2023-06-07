Smith County Commissioners Court approved two resolutions during its regular meeting Tuesday.

One resolution proclaimed June 2023 as "Elder Abuse Prevention Month" in Smith County.

Older adults and people with disabilities of diverse backgrounds contribute to the well-being of Tyler by working, caregiving, volunteering and activity-preserving customs, rituals and traditions, according to the resolution.

"As we age, we build momentum by accumulating knowledge, experience, insight and wisdom that can be shared to enrich our community," the resolution stated.

Abuse of older adults and people with disabilities is a community concern affecting thousands across Texas.

Adult Protective Services received 119,448 reported cases, investigated 84,655 and confirmed 50,968 cases of abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of elderly or adults with a disability in 2022, according to the Department of Family and Protective Services Annual Data Books.

Elder abuse is underreported because the elderly who are being abused find it difficult to tell anyone and are usually ashamed and afraid. Elder abuse happens to men and women of all income levels and cultural and ethnic groups.

A second resolution proclaiming June 12 as "Celebrating Women Veterans Day" in Smith County was requested by Yvonne Munn from Our Place Women's Center at CampV.

Women have a long and often under-recognized history of providing military service in the Armed Forces since the Revolutionary War. Smith County honors the sacrifices women in uniform have made to defend the country with this proclamation.

"We owe a great debt to our female veterans, and today we ask that they be honored for their sacrifice and service. The bravery and devotion to duty demonstrated by current and past servicewomen have paved the way for future generations," as the resolution states.

"I am a female veteran. I have been to war," Munn said. "We're important."

Munn said that women veterans don't frequently wear veteran hats like men do. It is easy to overlook them and not know a woman has served in the Armed Forces.

"I am the chair of the Women's Center, called Our Place, at CampV," Munn said.

"If you haven't been there, you need to come see Our Place."