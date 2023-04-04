Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips has been charged with interfering with public duties in connection with her son's arrest last week.
Phillips turned herself in Tuesday to the Smith County Jail on accusations of interfering with her son's arrest on March 28, Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said.
Karen Phillips, 65, of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of interference with public duties. She had a $1,000 bond and has now been released from the jail, records show. The charge is a class B misdemeanor.
District Attorney Jacob Putman announced later Tuesday that his office would recuse itself from the prosecution of Phillips and her son, Derek. Putman said a prosecutor pro tem would be appointed from outside the county to "ensure the case is prosecuted without any hint of impropriety."
Derek Phillips was charged with interference with public duties, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
"While my office is responsible for prosecuting criminal cases occurring in Smith County, we are also responsible for representing Smith County as an organization," Putman said in a news release. "Smith County is managed by the Commissioners Court. Terry Phillips is the Commissioner for Precinct Three. Therefore, Commissioner Phillips is a current client of the Smith County District Attorney's Office for certain matters."
"The prosecution of anyone, including the son and spouse of a commissioner, must be done above reproach and without a hint of political gamesmanship. This is why the Code of Criminal Procedure Rule 2.07 provides a way for District Attorney’s Offices to recuse themselves and have a visiting prosecutor appointed," Putman added.