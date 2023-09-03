Smith County and City of Tyler offices will be closed for Labor Day, Sept. 4.
Since 1894, Labor Day has been observed on the first Monday in September to pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of everyday working families.
All non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed for business on Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day. Offices will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Smith County Commissioners Court will be held at its regular time, at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
All non-essential City of Tyler offices will be closed on Sept. 4, during Labor Day.
City Hall, the Tyler Solid Waste office and Tyler Recycle Center will be closed. Tyler Pounds Regional Airport administrative offices will be closed.
The Tyler Public Library will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 4.
Tyler Transit and Paratransit administrative office will be closed, and Tyler Transit Fixed Route and Paratransit services will not run.
The Municipal Court, the Animal Shelter will be closed, and the Gallery Main Street administrative office and the Visitor Center, Tyler Parks and Recreation administrative offices, and Tyler Water Utilities Water Business Office will be closed.