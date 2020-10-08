Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced Thursday that he will unquestionably "opt in" so that local bars can reopen.
Gov. Gregg Abbott issued an executive order on Wednesday providing authority to individual county judges to open up bars to 50% capacity in counties that have 15% or less capacity of COVID-19 cases in local hospitals.
Smith County qualifies under this criteria, and its bars are permitted to reopen on Oct. 14, effective 12:01 a.m.
Moran welcomed the ability to exercise some local authority over the coronavirus response, noting that since April 30, all control over the pandemic response and related restrictions have emanated from the governor’s office in Austin.
“I am thankful for this opportunity to exercise local discretion to provide a pathway for our bars to get back to business as quickly as possible and to the fullest extent possible," Moran said in a release. "I am hopeful that more local discretion is provided in the future, so we can forge our own pathway forward here in Smith County.”