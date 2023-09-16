"Pleading the fifth" is a common term used to refer to someone's choice to invoke their right against self-incrimination under the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution.
High school and college students, lawyers and judges heard a presentation on this topic from attorney and Tyler Junior College adjunct professor Stephen Baskind at a Constitution Day celebration on Friday at the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center.
President George W. Bush signed into law a bill establishing Constitution Day in 2004. The national event celebrates the date the delegates signed the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
One of Smith County Bar Foundation's missions is to educate the public on the rule of law in society and to help the members of the public understand its importance.
"Your constitutional rights are so important, and you probably don't even recognize that you are exercising them daily," said Mandy Nelson, attorney and a Smith County Bar Foundation director. "We host Constitution Day for the students and area students and the members of the public to help educate them on the importance of the Constitution and to celebrate that document."
In his presentation, Baskind asked why the Bill of Rights includes the right against self-incrimination. Some historians trace its origins back to the 12th century and ancient times. Regardless, there have been references throughout history and before the adoption of the Constitution.
"Imagine yourself. You're on the side of the road somewhere in Smith County, Texas. They put the handcuffs on you, and the very nice, friendly Tyler Police officer approaches you and takes a little card out of her pocket, and she starts reading…" Baskind said.
The audience then parroted the continuation of the Fifth Amendment Miranda Rights. The Fifth and Sixth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution require law enforcement officials to advise the suspect to have the right to remain silent and the right to obtain an attorney during the investigation.
"This has become part of our national culture and is just so well known, and today, we're going to try to figure out why we have this right and where it came from," Baskind said.
He explained the history of the Fifth Amendment and how and why it's essential today.
"It goes hand in hand with each of us daily. Our constitutional rights are not only important to lawyers, they're important to everyone," Nelson said. "It's important because we don't want them to take that for granted, and they need to know what those rights are to exercise them."